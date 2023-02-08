The scope of traveling for honeymoons, destination weddings and just about everything else has changed drastically since the COVID pandemic.
Since 2020, more often than not, couples want to have the “biggest and best” honeymoon or wedding rather than the traditional and elaborate receptions of even five years ago.
And, it’s all about outdoing your friends, agreed Jen and John Hoschouer of Cruise Planners, a franchise travel agency that opened in Hiawatha, Kansas, in 2022.
The Hoschouers shared experiences and trends for wedding planning, honeymoons and destination weddings. They also love to travel and Jen said it’s all about planning to have the perfect trip. She said she enjoys the research that comes with planning not only a family vacation but someone else’s trip.
“I am already working on our Christmas 2023 trip to the Antarctic,” Jen said, noting they will be traveling along the South American coast on a cruise to their destination.
The couple has four children – one in the Air Force, another in college and two boys at Hiawatha High School. As a stay-at-home mother, Jen found that Cruise Planners offered her a good way to make an income at home as her family still needed her but the children were growing and heading out on their own. A home-based travel agency made sense.
“Who doesn’t love to travel?” added John, who works for Wenger Manufacturing in Sabetha, Kansas, and travels globally for his job there.
Destination weddings have become very popular. However, there is much more to planning than meets the eye.
First off, Jen said, different countries have different rules. Mexico, for example, is one of the most popular destinations for weddings and honeymoons. However, if a couple plans to actually get married in Cancun, then getting official documents following the ceremony could take some time – four to six months to be exact. And getting a wedding license to perform the ceremony could definitely add a little stress that the happy couple might be hoping to alleviate by having a smaller destination wedding.
“If you want to get married in Mexico, there are so many rules,” she said. “Instead, many couples actually marry in the states – go to the courthouse or have a very small wedding – then plan a destination wedding that’s ‘symbolic.’ Many people don’t even know the couple could already have gotten married back home.”
John pointed out that’s the benefit of having a planner.
“We know all of these rules and help people figure it out,” pointing out that there is no additional cost to the client. Cruise Planners is paid by the vendors – cruise lines, resorts, etc.
“Some people don’t feel they need a travel agent, but we have the resources,” he continued. “That’s the value of a travel agent – we advocate for you. One call and we do it all for you.”
Popular destinations for weddings and honeymoons within the U.S. and its territories include Hawaii, Florida, Nevada, California, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Mexico is by far the most popular international destination, Jen shared, along with the Caribbean, the South Pacific, Europe and Asia.
Many people choose a cruise for their nuptials and honeymoon. Each of the cruise lines offers “romance” and wedding packages to suit any couple’s needs. John said they can plan just about any trip – family vacations, anniversary trips, church retreats and more.
Destination weddings are not the only popular form of “romance travel,” the Hoschouers said. There is of course the honeymoon – which if a couple has a destination wedding, most of the time the destination is the honeymoon. Traveling far for a honeymoon has become popular too.
And then there are the other “moons,” Jen said.
“There are a lot of trends now,” she said. “Something really popular are the ‘Buddymoons,’ where you take all of your friends with you.”
Destination bachelor and bachelorette parties or weekend retreats also are popular for couples and their friends.
“COVID made all of this popular,” she said. “All of the people who couldn’t have traditional weddings, these types of celebrations have really caught on.”
John said the trend also extends to the happy couple’s friends – statistics show that three out of five members of the wedding party will be getting married within that next year and plan a similar destination celebration.
“They all try to outdo each other too,” he said, noting that one out of every four couples chooses a destination wedding.
Jen said that many couples have gone with theme weddings and honeymoons and shared the top five themes:
1. Sightseeing adventure to experience culture or food.
2. Beaches or lakes.
3. Eco-adventure.
4. Cruise.
5. Sports/ski-golf theme.
“The possibilities are endless,” John said.
