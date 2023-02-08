Marriage rate dropping nationwide By James Howey Atchison Globe Feb 8, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Marriage rates are dropping all over the country. File photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The importance of tying the knot in the United States continues to dwindle.Nationwide the marriage rate has dropped from 50% in 2015 to 45% in 2020, but Kansas is one of the places in the country that is still staying above the 50% mark.According to a top 10 chart gathered from Betkansas.com, the Sunflower State ranked sixth in marriage rate at 52.20% in 2022. In Missouri, the number is slightly lower at about 49.40%.But Eric Parks, founder and secretary of the board for Hope Family Therapy said the Kansas marriage rate is not surprising.“It would tell me that we haven’t been affected as much by the many trends driving the marriage rate down like other cities further out in the country have been,” Parks said.On the other side of the coin, Missouri ranked 23rd in terms of divorce rate while Kansas came in at 35th, according to strictlyweddings.com.Parks said that so much goes into marriage statistics and that figuring out what trends affect places the most can be difficult as various sites or studies might find different information.“There is so much that goes into that in terms of financial, government, spiritual and mental health,” Parks said.Parks said he sees couples who struggle to heal their marriage largely due to technology.“I think technology increases our anxiety more than we can tell,” Sparks said. “It can also eat up time with each other, and we miss important signs from our partners or just people we in general.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Statistics Politics Medicine Institutions × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Dear Abby Life Revealing of newborn's name triggers emotional reaction (for Feb. 8) Life Grandparents make little effort to see grandkid (for Feb. 7) Life Dad must endure entitled teen's frequent tantrums (for Feb. 6) Horoscopes Life Horoscopes for Jan. 14 (copy) Life Horoscopes for Jan. 9 Life Horoscopes for Jan. 8 1:46 WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY Updated 49 min ago Trending Recipe Exchange
