Items to check off your list
News-Press NOW
Jul 27, 2023

Wedding Day Checklist

Weddings are a lot of work and the planning can get stressful. Here are the details you'll want to make sure to check off your list:Yay! Engagement!☐ Insure engagement ring.☐ Take engagement photos.☐ Plan engagement partyPre-planning☐ Settle the wedding budget.☐ Finalize wedding theme/colors/style.☐ Create a wedding guest list.☐ Choose “best” people.☐ Pick a wedding date.☐ List family traditions to incorporate.☐ Submit engagement announcement to the newspaper.The majors☐ Hire a wedding planner.☐ Set wedding venue.☐ Set reception venue.☐ Hire a photographer.☐ Hire a florist.☐ Hire a DJ/band.☐ Hire a caterer.☐ Hire a videographer.☐ Book officiant.☐ Hire ceremony musicians.☐ Order wedding desserts.☐ Find rental supplier for chairs, linens, etc.☐ Book transportation.☐ Book wedding night accommodations.☐ Send save the dates.☐Other arrangements☐ Make hair/makeup appointments.☐ Book honeymoon.What to wear☐ Buy wedding bands.☐ Buy a wedding dress.☐ Settle on wedding party outfits.☐ Schedule gown fitting appointments.☐ Schedule tux fitting appointments.Pre-wedding celebrations☐ Finalize venue and caterer for rehearsal dinner.☐ Schedule ceremony rehearsal.☐ Discuss and confirm “best”For the guests☐ Register for gifts.☐ Create a wedding website.☐ Send invitations.☐ Reserve a block of hotel rooms for out-of-town guests.The minors☐ Decide on the guest book.☐ Design and create favors.☐ Create a ceremony program.☐ Buy bridal party gifts.☐ Create a seating chart.☐ Assemble welcome bags.☐ Create place settings.☐ Decide on centerpieces and bouquets.Paperwork☐ Sign prenuptial agreements.☐ Apply for a marriage license.Send thank-you notes for any gifts received in advance.The ceremony☐ Write ceremony.☐ Confirm participants.☐ Write vows.☐ Prepare toasts.Last-minute confirmationsOrder alcohol.☐ Set up “must play” and “do not play” music lists.☐ Finalize the ceremony in writing with the officiant.☐ Create a wedding-day schedule.☐ Call guests who have not RSVP’d.☐ Give the caterer a final head count.☐ Confirm delivery details with the wedding dessert provider.☐ Decide on receiving line order.☐ Determine and confirm any wedding-day tasks with friends and family.☐ Confirm floral delivery.☐ Confirm final payment with all vendors.☐ Pick up the marriage license.☐ Put together tip envelopes and designate someone to hand them out.Style☐ Break in wedding shoes.☐ Get final haircuts.☐ Get final spa treatments.☐ Make an emergency bridal kit.☐ Plan night-before activities.Post-wedding☐ Dry clean and preserve the wedding gown and veil.☐ Preserve wedding bouquet.☐ Write thank-you notes within eight weeks.☐ Change all insurance policies to include spouse.☐ Complete name-changing paperwork.☐ Check on outstanding registry items. 