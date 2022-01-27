The lead-up to a wedding is a time when families become united in their invitation to witness the union of their children.
However, there is plenty of stress to go around with the number of questions that families have to deal with.
Tonya Andre, the owner of Poor Richard’s in downtown Atchison, Kansas, helps people take the stress out of selecting a first touch of upcoming weddings. Invitations to a wedding are personal and set the stage for the upcoming nuptials.
Andre has worked at the Atchison location for about 28 years and purchased the business in 2010. She said her goal is to accommodate the specific requests of customers.
“I try to make each design different,” Andre said. ”We do customized invitations, save the date invitations and RSVP invitations. We can change colors or we can create something totally new.”
She said supply shortages have hurt her business like so many others. For that reason, it’s a good idea to order invitations sooner rather than later.
“Normally we were about a week to two-week turnaround time depending on if we are designing the layout or we are just printing an invite purchased,” Andre said. “We have fallen to the supply shortage, so depending on the paper stock that is chosen it could be two- to a three-week turnaround.”
Andre said she enjoys the different styles many customers have requested over the years.
“When I first began, most invitations were just the standard typestyle on a cream card, very traditional. And now trends change season to season,” Andre said. “One year, wood background and Mason jars were very popular. The last few seasons watercolor florals and greenery have been really popular, which is fun because there are so many beautiful colors to use.”
Andre said their doors are always open for anyone who needs help with the invitation process.
“If you are planning a wedding in 2022, stop by our office and let us help you through the process,” Andre said. “We can take some of the stress out of your special event and help guide you through the wedding invitation process.”
