Every couple’s love story is different, which is why each wedding is unique to that couple.
Music, cake, venue, décor – it all reflects the likes and interests of the couple. Some may go all out and blow the budget on a huge wedding while others prefer more intimate gatherings that aren’t as costly.
There are lots of ways to save money with outside venues such as a nice country wedding on the family farm, Aunt Wilma making the wedding cake and hay bales instead of chairs to set on.
Not everyone wants that for their wedding, but even the most elaborate weddings feature homemade and handmade items. It’s the way of our world today to do it yourself.
Handmade décor not only reflects the bride and groom’s individuality but can also help save money and set the theme. Depending on who makes the decorations, it brings a sense of family and home to the ceremony and reception.
I wanted to share a few thoughts on how to make your wedding special with some DIY décor ideas. For this article, I decided to feature a fall design for a welcome table when guests arrive at a wedding. I use the word “table” loosely as the design is set on an old wooden desk that was a steal at the Sparks Flea Market for $10.
My son and his wife were married in October and since we are focusing on fall for this article, I was able to borrow a few of their items for my welcome table.
For this welcome table, I simply dressed up an orange lacy tablecloth with leaves and pumpkins. I wanted to feature a couple of photos of the happy couple, along with a handmade flower arrangement.
Mason jars are a must at most modern weddings. Jars are very versatile and again, we are talking the older the better. There are so many ways to decorate the tables with a jar – from the sparkling clear jars with jewels, water and floating candles or with some sprigs of baby’s breath and simple twine wrapped around the top to the colorful decked-out jars with flowers.
If color is what the bride wants – I say bride because she ALWAYS decides the table décor – then set about picking up jars in the months leading up to the wedding and painting them. A good place to find old jars in good shape is thrift shops and flea markets.
If vintage is your theme, don’t worry about paint making the jars look too “new.” After painting, distress the jars with sandpaper, paying special attention to the edges and any words etched into the glass. There are also methods of painting that call for applying some shades of tan mixed with the main color. Use three brushes, one for each color and one for mixing the tan into the other color. This is a means of antiquing the jars. Several antiquing substances can be purchased for this purpose at a modest cost.
For this fall wedding décor, I am featuring a set of three Mason jars that were painted and slightly distressed, with the paint being allowed to crack slightly. My daughter-in-law and her family helpers used a vinyl cutout of a leaf to paint around, then peeled that away for a view of the cracked corn and candle inside. The top was tied with raffia and a small leaf.
Mirrors and chalkboard signs are also the go-to for weddings. Chalk paint can be found at any craft store and goes a long way. Utilize the chalk paint on old doors, cabinets and even boards, which allow the writing of inspirational love sayings to be placed around your reception. It also can be used for simple directions such as “The doughnut wall is this way” with an arrow.
Mirrors can be featured the same way by cutting out words, inspirational sayings and other graphics with a vinyl cutting machine. For this décor project, I was excited to find a heavy vintage mirror for $5. I found some bronze-colored vinyl for this mirror and decided to simply write “Welcome to our Love Story.”
The piece de resistance of this table is the handmade guest book and wedding journal created by a friend of mine. Cheri Pavlish of Hiawatha. She began making gift cards for all occasions for herself and friends years ago and began selling them at local festivals and soon became very busy. One day, she went a step further. She watched an online tutorial of some ladies taking old books, tearing them apart and making journals out of them. The idea piqued her interest and she found another passion and then set about creating a whole line of journals.
“I fell down this rabbit hole and haven’t found my way out of it,” Pavlish said with a laugh.
Her passion has garnered much attention around Hiawatha as many of her journals are snapped up at local festivals or through special orders. One such special order was a wedding journal.
Her journals are put together from scratch. Pavlish finds old books, rips the guts out and sews back in old paper that she tea stains and marks. She adds bits of ribbon, lace and a variety of embellishments that she finds or creates, along with vintage photos to make the journal special.
For our welcome table, I wanted to feature one of Pavlish’s handmade wedding journals. A beautiful book of maroon and black with a wedding gown on the front, the journal offered places for guests to sign or leave messages, along with pockets to keep programs, lists, favorite planning notes and other special memories from the wedding. The journal makes our autumn wedding welcome table complete.
And finally, the backdrop for this step-into-autumn table was two old doors that were hinged together. Doors are a popular way to decorate for many occasions, and the older the door the better. The more distressed the door is the better. If it doesn’t look old enough, take a steel brush to the chipping paint and bang on it with a hammer or some chains. Old is the new chic.
I simply hung orange gauze and added a red and black autumn metal flower on the doors for accent, but otherwise, they are welcoming in their nearly century-old glory. We are now ready to welcome guests to the love story.
While not everyone has the know-how or the desire to make their own décor for a wedding, if this is the look they want, there is always someone out there willing to help make their special day handmade with love.
