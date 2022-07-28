‘Sassy & Classy Wine & Art Walk’ (copy)
gettyimages.com

There are many opinions and suggestions when it comes to weddings — what type of dress, shoes, the number of guests and so on. Another thing to consider is what to serve guests to toast the happy couple.

Finding a wine can take you on a world of discovery through places including France, Germany, Australia and the United States. Picking one doesn’t have to be that difficult if you’re using a wedding planner, but if you decide to make a choice on your own, there are some tips from the experts.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.