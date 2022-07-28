Bachelorette parties have evolved over the years from a simple one night out to weeklong, extravagant destination trips.
But many find those types of gatherings a bit much and say there are still plenty of ways to celebrate the bride closer to home.
“We’re not that bougie,” said Amanda Brookdale. “I want to have a memorable bachelorette party but I wouldn’t dare ask my bridesmaids to spend thousands of dollars … and I can’t afford that either.”
There are a lot of local options that fit whatever you’re looking for, including alcohol, no alcohol, all ages, wild and crazy and even inexpensive.
Brookdale and her ladies are opting for a fun, themed pub crawl in October. The group plans to dress up as their favorite superheroes and hit the local bar scene.
“We had initially wanted to rent a party bus but decided the weather will be nice and we plan on sticking to one area, so we’ll walk,” she said. “There were lots of options for party buses though. There’s one that takes you around to the local wineries and limos to drive you around town. We just wanted to stay in town and save a little money. There’s a pretty big group of us.”
Some other unique options might be golf, go-cart racing and DIY projects.
AR Workshop St. Joseph hosts bachelorette parties multiple times a month.
“(Bachelorette parties) are run basically like any other workshop,” said Jessica Estes, the owner.
Guests register online and pick their projects. Options are abundant, from monogrammed lazy Susan’s and front porch signs to door signs, wall signs and everything in between.
“The nice thing is they can bring in the type of food or drink that they want,” Estes said. “It’s a relaxed environment.”
That environment, she said, lends itself to another perk — including family members. If a bride wants to include a younger sibling, cousin or grandmother, it’s appropriate.
“So, they can come here and do this for like three hours and then they can take the party elsewhere if they want to,” she said. “So it could be family-friendly if you wanted. It’s a nice option.”
Most of the time, attendees make projects for themselves but sometimes they make them for the bride. Estes said guests can pay for their own projects or brides can pay for a portion or all of the workshop fee.
Another fun option is to be a kid again.
“I’ve had a few groups use our birthday party package and then tailor it for a bride-to-be,” said Katie Lane, co-owner of Joe Town Mini Golf, St. Joe Speedway and Cool Crest Garden Golf.
The packages at the new mini golf course and speedway give groups the option to treat the bride or groom as the “person of honor.” This means they get a free T-shirt and a free golf game.
“There’s always the option, too, of bringing the carload of your friends,” Lane said. “There’s no reservations required, but if you want the package, golf, racing and shaved ice.”
Yet another big option coming to St. Joseph is on the horizon — Ricky Dean’s.
The state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor entertainment facility is under construction behind the Regal Hollywood Theater area and is expected to be completed around December or January. The facility is owned by the family that owns Joe Town Mini Golf, Joe Town Speedway and Cool Crest Garden Golf.
“It’s going to be roughly 40,000 square feet of fun with a bar and that will be a place that (bachelor and bachelorette parties) can go wall to wall and have fun,” said Joe Lane, co-owner.
Besides games and entertainment indoors, Lane said there is about a 20,000-square-foot patio with a bar.
“Ricky Dean’s will have everything for about four to six hours of fun,” he said. “I really think it will be slammed with parties.”
Until then, Katie Lane said bachelor and bachelorette parties come to their other locations.
“They show up and they have their sashes, matching shirts, giggling,” Lane said.
They check in and they have fun. Lane said the best thing is they’re interacting the whole time. They’re not sitting on their phones. Then they sit on the patio afterward and get shaved ice.
