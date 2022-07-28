072922_bachelorette

Bachelorette parties don’t have to involve extensive travel or big expense. Local venues like St. Joe Speedway have hosted parties for brides-to-be and their friends that offer a fun outing that doesn’t break the bank.

Bachelorette parties have evolved over the years from a simple one night out to weeklong, extravagant destination trips.

But many find those types of gatherings a bit much and say there are still plenty of ways to celebrate the bride closer to home.

