Traditional wedding registries have evolved as more couples are living together before tying the knot.
The initial purpose of guests bringing gifts to weddings was to help prepare newlyweds for a home together. But today many couples already have homes established before marrying.
According to Wedding Wire, an estimated 72% of couples lived together before getting engaged. That is a significant increase from less than 1% of the population, ages 18 to 34, in 1970, according to a study by Psychology Today.
It’s like the adage goes, what do you get the person who has everything?
Shane Kerns and Lindsay Bauman have everything they need, including two vacuums, multiple sets of dishes and laundry baskets, so making a registry is an opportunity for upgrading.
“We’re like two college kids really,” Lindsay Bauman said. “Wedding gifts will feel like a fresh start.”
Looking at it from that perspective, couples can upgrade basic kitchen items like a blender for a margarita machine. Registering for a nice 1,000-thread-count bedding set to replace the 10-year-old bed-in-a-bag. And then there are “extras” like a small wine fridge or a charcuterie board.
Both Kerns and Bauman brought items from their previous lives to the apartment they currently share. This meant lots of duplicate pieces of furniture and an obnoxious amount of hand-me-down pots and pans.
“I’d been in a previous long-term relationship and he had been living at home still,” Bauman said. “We each just moved in with what we had. My couch and coffee table were actually from a garage sale after I graduated college. That was at least 15 years ago.”
Bauman said that at 37 years old, she wonders if people will think poorly about their creating a registry.
“But my friends and family have all said they want to get us gifts, so why not tell them what we need or would enjoy,” she said.
On the other hand, a lot of couples are opting for registries with unique experiences, fun items or financial gifts rather than bath towels and small kitchen appliances.
“It’s fairly simple to include wedding guests in on it,” said Jessie Couldry, a local wedding planner. “How to explain you’re not doing a traditional registry on an invite can be stressful but shouldn’t be.”
Couldry suggests stating the facts and keeping it simple. An example of the text could read, “The couple already has everything to make a home and would love to include you in on some fun. Feel free to send a monetary gift to our wedding Venmo account to help us go on a dream honeymoon.”
Couldry adds that wedding guests are not strangers, so letting them in on helping the couple go somewhere awesome is perfectly acceptable. There are event honeymoon registries where people can go online and pay for specific excursions the couple has listed they’d like to do on their trip.
“I would much rather give $200 toward a niece, close friend or relative to go to Maui than the latest Crockpot,” she said.
Couldry said couples can even list suggested gift experiences on a separate card within the wedding invitation. This could be for gift cards to favorite restaurants or certificates to cooking classes, wine tastings or concerts.
