Before walking down the aisle, couples have some requirements to check off the list in order to marry.
If a wedding is in a church setting, many faith-based religions require some pre-marital counseling.
The Rev. Jon Hullinger, the pastor at Trinity Episcopal Church in Atchison, Kansas, urges engaged couples to contact the church leaders of their preferred denomination to inquire about the requirements regarding church ceremonies.
Hullinger said some denominations might have different approaches and rules, but most likely require one of the partners to be baptized in a Christian faith.
Some religions don’t schedule matrimonial ceremonies during Holy Week or at all during Lent.
Pre-marriage counseling might not be the same for all religions, but marriage is a holy and spiritual event, Hullinger said. Clerical leaders offer insight into things couples need to think about.
“Marriage is a wonderful time,” Hullinger said of matrimony. (The pre-counseling) is an opportunity to think more about faith and how to practice it.”
In some religions including the Roman Catholic denomination, engaged couples must allow six months to complete the required marriage preparation which includes meeting with a mentor couple.
Religious ceremony or not, a marriage license is a basic requirement to solemnize the union and receive a certificate for authentication.
In the state of Missouri, according to www.mo.gov/home-family/marriage-divorce, marriage certificates can be obtained from the Recorder of Deeds Office in counties. Both marriage license applicants must be 18 years of age or older and appear before the recorder of deeds or the deputy recorder to apply.
Applicants must present valid identification with a date of birth and a Social Security card at the time of application. Fees for the marriage license and copies might vary by county. Only certified statements related to marriage can be obtained from the Bureau of Vital Records in Jefferson City. Whoever performs the ceremony must have the license before the ceremony.
If the marriage does not occur within 30 days from the date of issuance, then the license is void. For more information go to www.MoRecorders.com.
In Kansas, those who plan to marry can apply for a marriage license online and pay a fee of $85.50.
Atchison County Court Clerk II Barb Royer said applicants select the county they would like to get married in and after the three-day waiting period, they receive their license electronically.
Royer said couples should call their courthouse to make arrangements. It is requested that couples should inform the court of a couple of dates to consider.
In Atchison County, courthouse marriages are scheduled for 5 p.m. during the work week, and there is a $40 cash fee for the officiating judge, Royer said. Two witnesses older than age 18 are required.
The engaged couple can invite guests, Royer said. Some can solemnize their marriage with special vows.
“Most ceremonies are about 10 to 15 minutes,” Royer said. “They are long enough to read vows and say, ‘I do.’”
After the ceremony, the license needs to be turned in within 10 days to the court clerk who in turn sends it to the Kansas Office of Vital Statistics for a certified copy of the marriage license.
Royer said after a marriage license is issued, it is only valid for a month or the couple will need to re-apply for one.
Engaged couples in Kansas can apply for their marriage license at KScourts.org/public/apply-for-marriage-license.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.