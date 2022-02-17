For six years, Unplugged has been all about making sure animals find their forever homes through the Friends of the Animal Shelter.
Hosting its third annual “Mardi Paws” concert, it will continue its mission to support the organization.
Aubrey Silvey, a humane educator at the shelter, said fundraisers are helpful to the shelter’s day-to-day operations.
“It’s really important. It’s life-saving. Without the fundraising that the Friends do to help with those things, we would not be able to save the same amount of lives that we can through medical care and adoption specials,” she said.
The concert will be held at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, at the bar and music venue at 2605 Frederick Ave. It will feature live music from the rock jam band Monday’s Child and singer-songwriter Mojave Robb.
Consisting of members Sir Timothy Groce, bassist David Loyd and drummer Brian Smith, Monday’s Child is one of the newer original rock bands in the area.
“(We) just kind of want to be a band out there that has originals and is not just another cover band. There’s 100 of those and probably 100 better than us, but nobody sounds like us and nobody writes songs like us,” Groce said in a previous interview.
While the members have performed in a wide variety of bands, Monday’s Child gives them the chance to scratch that bluesy, rock-centric itch.
“My big thing is I really like Stevie Ray Vaughan and AC/DC and some blues-based stuff. And then David’s very classic rock and funk and Brian’s all over the place. Brian’s actually a big metal guy/’80s music guy,” Groce said.
Opening for Monday’s Child, Mojave Robb is known for his folk and Americana sound. Known for playing a high volume of shows every year, this will be his first performance in St. Joseph in a couple of months.
The fundraiser comes on the heels of other big community donations, like an influx of money that came in as a part of the Betty White Challenge, which encouraged people to give $5 to a local animal shelter or rescue.
“It’s just amazing to see the community come together and just know that they’re supporting us and that they care about these animals,” Silvey said.
Admission to the concert is $3. It is open to everyone 21 and older.
