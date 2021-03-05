Gabrielle Cotton, of Union Star, Missouri, has been named to the 2020 fall semester Dean’s List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.
