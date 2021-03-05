Several area students earned honor roll distinction for the fall 2020 semester at the University of Kansas. Honor roll criteria vary among the university’s academic units. Some schools honor the top 10% of students enrolled, some establish a minimum grade-point average and others raise the minimum GPA for each year students are in school. Students must complete a minimum number of credit hours to be considered for the honor roll.

Area students on the honor roll include:

Cameron, Missouri

Alexandra Ewald.

Clearmont, Missouri

Alissa Nelson.

Cosby, Missouri

Gabrielle Thomure.

Maryville, Missouri

Kailee Swalley.

Maysville, Missouri

Savannah Robinson.

Platte City, Missouri

Zoe Bedrosian, Calle Boe, Matthew Dubreuil, Tristan Hardy, Jacoby Hawkins, Samuel Klingenberg, Audrey Puntney, Jack Renner, Kyle Rogers, Hayden Walls and Payton Ward.

Smithville, Missouri

Jaedra Hopkins, Logan Littleton, Rob Schwind and Mike Warren.

St. Joseph

Keerat Athwal, Halle Hegarty, Benjamin Hudson, Colten Joseph, Hank Lierz, John Lierz, Kinsey Meyer, Sam Moore, Danielle Pulido, Spencer Rosenak, Sophey Shutt and Cassidy Spence.