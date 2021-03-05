Several area students earned honor roll distinction for the fall 2020 semester at the University of Kansas. Honor roll criteria vary among the university’s academic units. Some schools honor the top 10% of students enrolled, some establish a minimum grade-point average and others raise the minimum GPA for each year students are in school. Students must complete a minimum number of credit hours to be considered for the honor roll.
Area students on the honor roll include:
Cameron, Missouri
Alexandra Ewald.
Clearmont, Missouri
Alissa Nelson.
Cosby, Missouri
Gabrielle Thomure.
Maryville, Missouri
Kailee Swalley.
Maysville, Missouri
Savannah Robinson.
Platte City, Missouri
Zoe Bedrosian, Calle Boe, Matthew Dubreuil, Tristan Hardy, Jacoby Hawkins, Samuel Klingenberg, Audrey Puntney, Jack Renner, Kyle Rogers, Hayden Walls and Payton Ward.
Smithville, Missouri
Jaedra Hopkins, Logan Littleton, Rob Schwind and Mike Warren.
St. Joseph
Keerat Athwal, Halle Hegarty, Benjamin Hudson, Colten Joseph, Hank Lierz, John Lierz, Kinsey Meyer, Sam Moore, Danielle Pulido, Spencer Rosenak, Sophey Shutt and Cassidy Spence.