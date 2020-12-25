The names of spring and summer graduates from the University of Kansas have been announced. Fall graduates will be announced in early 2021.
Area graduates include:
Agency, Missouri
Kendall F. Stagner, Master of Science in dietetics and nutrition.
Cameron, Missouri
Samuel M. Evans, Bachelor of Science in architectural engineering.
Chillicothe, Missouri
Andie Jo Cassity, Doctor of Philosophy in chemistry; Kelly Brianne Westphal, Bachelor of Science in pharmaceutical studies.
Platte City, Missouri
Bailey Coots Babcock, Master of Science in exercise science; Kirk William Blakley, Master of architecture; Andrew Doyle, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Stephen Albert Gagnon, Master of Science in project management; Aaron Burke Holker, Master of Science in business; Trent J. Lythgoe, Master of Arts in political science.
St. Joseph
Jane M. Gray, Master of Social Work; Jean-Marc Olivier Juston, Master of architecture; Mariaelena Araceli Nabors, Bachelor of Arts in biochemistry; Samuel A. Schanze, Bachelor of Science in journalism in news and information; Dana Renee Stickley, Master of Social Work; Tess Q. Swope, Bachelor of Science in biology; Tanya Nicole Walkenbach, Doctor of Philosophy in civil engineering.
Savannah, Missouri
Paris Joseph Nichols, Master of Science in mechanical engineering.