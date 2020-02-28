A gloomy, cold winter is about to get spicy with a celebrated annual event.
In its 34th year, United Cerebral Palsy officials expect people to respond in a big way, with more than 1,000 expected to arrive at the Civic Arena starting at 11 a.m. Sunday, March 1.
“We have plenty of chili to feed them and we have a really big silent auction,” Teresa Gagliano, UCP executive director, said in a previous interview.
Free chili samples will be available to the public starting at 2:30 p.m. In addition, there will be silent auctions happening throughout the day to raise money, a flea market and a children’s activity area.
In past years, the cook-off generated about $120,000 for the organization — a big deal, considering this is UCP’s only fundraising event.
“This is our only special event, our only major fundraiser, so we really depend on this,” Gagliano said. “It helps us provide services to children and adults with developmental disabilities.”
It’s also a big deal for the chili contestants, who hone their recipes all year for the big day.
“Our contestants, they’re the ones who feed the crowd. So they have a lot invested in this. They put a lot of hard work into this,” Gagliano said.
In addition, there will also be online auctions that will benefit UCP at www.biddingforgood.com/ucpchilicookoff/2020.
Per tradition, the event will feature The Licious Brothers as its house band for the day.
Though space is limited, members of the public can have a spot at the judging table. For $15, people can be a judge with not only free samples, but also beverages. Check-in to become a judge happens at noon.
“We’re always looking for judges on Sunday ... The chili is brought to them and beverages are provided,” Gagliano said.
The history of the event dates back to 1986, when a UCP board member came up with the idea of a chili cook-off and watched it take off.
There are two different facets of the competition for the contenders: the Judges’ Award and the People’s Choice Award, which is given to the group that raises the most money.
The funds go toward daily operations for the nonprofit organization, which provides assistance and opportunities for about 400 children and adults with disabilities per year. The organization said the money generated from the challenge is a bigger help than people may realize.
“It shows that people really believe in the abilities of people with disabilities. They’re just like everybody else and they support us so we can give services and support so that people with disabilities can have the same life as everybody else,” Gagliano said.
For more information, contact UCP of Northwest Missouri at 816-364-3836.