Washington University in St. Louis

This photo shows Brookings Hall at Washington University in St. Louis.

 Getty Images

Sherman named one of Missouri Valley College’s top scholars

Randy Sherman, a Master of Arts in Educational Administration major from St. Joseph, Missouri was honored as one of Missouri Valley College’s top scholars during a ceremony April 11 in the college’s Malcolm Center.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.