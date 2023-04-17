Sherman named one of Missouri Valley College’s top scholars
Randy Sherman, a Master of Arts in Educational Administration major from St. Joseph, Missouri was honored as one of Missouri Valley College’s top scholars during a ceremony April 11 in the college’s Malcolm Center.
To be named an MVC Scholar, students must have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.3, must be graduating in the current academic year, and must be recommended by a faculty member. One one student per major/concentration is selected after review and confirmation by the MVC Scholar Committee.
Sherman will graduate May 6 during the Missouri Valley College commencement ceremony at Gregg-Mitchell Field.
Kaufman named to Dean’s list at Washington University in St. Louis
Lindsey Kaufman of St. Joseph, Missouri, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Washington University in St. Louis. Kaufman is enrolled in the university’s College of Arts & Sciences.
To qualify for the Dean’s List in the College of Arts & Sciences, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.Washington University in St. Louis is counted among the world’s leaders in teaching, research, patient care and service to society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.