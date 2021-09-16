The past and present of local art curation and creation collide with two new exhibits at the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art.
"Missouri Art Now: A Bicentennial Celebration" is a collection of current art from around the state, while "The Joe Show: Selections from The Gray Manufacturing Corporate Collection" contains more than 100 pieces of classic paintings, drawings, and sculptures.
"This really is a celebration of what's happening locally, whether you're a person who collects art, you're a person who works at a place that has a very large art collection or whether you make art," said Jill Carlson, marketing and communications manager for the museum.
Both located on the main floor of the museum, located at 2818 Frederick Ave., they will debut with an opening reception from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, to coincide with Smithsonian Day, a day when many local museums are free to visitors.
Displaying a variety of perspectives from the four corners of the Show-Me State, "Missouri Art Now" is a collection of more than 60 urgent, evocative pieces created in the past year.
"This is really a snapshot of what's going on in contemporary art in Missouri at this moment ... There are pieces that reflect sort of what's going on in 2020 and 2021," Carlson said.
A part of Missouri's bicentennial celebration, the touring exhibit, which concludes its journey at the Albrecht-Kemper Museum, is a collaboration between several similarly-sized art museums.
Those involved include: Arts Council of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau; the Center for Missouri Studies in Columbia; the Post Art Library and Spiva Center for the Arts in Joplin; the Hannibal Arts Council in Hannibal; and the Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art.
Carlson said the museum is proud of the collaboration and the stories each piece tells from across the state.
"It shows the breadth of the type of artists that are in this state and also the importance of those subjects that they've chosen to portray. Sometimes it's very abstract and sometimes it's very concrete," she said.
Across the hall, some of the best pieces from decades of art collecting by local entrepreneur Joe Gray can be observed by the public.
"What we wanted to be able to do with this exhibition was not only to celebrate this collection that he started and founded in the '60s and has continued on with his children ... But also to talk about these different types of subjects," Carlson said.
Each part of the exhibit focuses on a different section of Gray's collection, from pieces depicting Native Americans to fires to sailing. Going through Gray's massive collection, the museum's curators said it was a task to choose some of the most eye-catching works of art.
"(Gray) said that his, one of his favorite things is collecting things that really, like, move you. And so I think each one of these pieces does that," Carlson said.
An advocate for the arts, Gray has not only collected art for decades but has used it to increase morale by being displayed at his local businesses.
"(He) kind of observed that over a period of time. It turns out that artwork really was the the catalyst to increase productivity by a significant amount," Carlson said.
To be able to display works from both past and present, Carlson said they hope to inspire others on the importance of art.
"You don't have to be the artist in order to make a difference in the arts community. You can integrate the arts into your everyday life, whether you're able to draw or not, and support the arts ... And it can support your overall health and well-being," she said.
Both exhibits will be open from Sept. 18 through Nov. 7, 2021. The opening reception is free and open to the public. While the exhibits are on display, highlights from the Permanent Collection can be observed on the lower floor of the museum.
