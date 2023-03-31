Two local boys win youth state titles News-Press NOW Mar 31, 2023 42 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jaxson Shute from St. Joseph and Blayke Dickmeyer from Country Club both won wrestling state titles at the Missouri Youth State Championships held March 24 to 26 in Kansas City. Caylor Schrick of Helena took fourth place. All three wrestle for Greater Heights Wrestling in Kansas City. Greater Heights won their 20th consecutive team title as a club. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Dear Abby Life Boyfriend issues ultimatum to girlfriend and her son (for March 30) Life Woman's frank sexual talk creates doubts for fiance (for March 29) Life Husband has nickle-and-dime approach to family finances (for March 28) Horoscopes Life Horoscopes for Jan. 14 (copy) Life Horoscopes for Jan. 9 Life Horoscopes for Jan. 8 0:44 WIND ADVISORY CONTINUES 9 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
