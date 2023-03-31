thumbnail_image0.jpg
Submitted photo

Jaxson Shute from St. Joseph and Blayke Dickmeyer from Country Club both won wrestling state titles at the Missouri Youth State Championships held March 24 to 26 in Kansas City. 

Caylor Schrick of Helena took fourth place. All three wrestle for Greater Heights Wrestling in Kansas City. Greater Heights won their 20th consecutive team title as a club. 

