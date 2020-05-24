My dad was a medic in the Army during World War II, serving in Belgium and France. Lord knows he must have seen some horrific things.
As a survivor, though, he would not have been honored on this holiday weekend under the original purpose of Decoration Day. That was reserved for those who died in the Civil War.
Culture evolves, though, and Decoration Day eventually became Memorial Day ... and officials later expanded the honor to those who died in all wars … and then it was expanded even more, to all our departed loved ones.
Still, there’s a special place reserved for those who died upholding our freedoms. In going through various Memorial Day stories in our papers over the years, I especially liked an editorial in the Gazette from 1946, the year after World War II ended. It quoted a chaplain who helped dedicate the 5th Marine Division cemetery on Iwo Jima:
“Here,” he said, “lie officers and men, Negroes and whites, rich men and poor — together. Here, no man prefers another because of his faith, or despises him because of his color. Any man among us, the living, who fails to understand that will thereby betray those who lie here dead.”
I’m sure my dad, who came back to St. Joe and became a history teacher, would agree with that. He died 20 years before mom died, and my strongest Memorial Day weekend memories are of taking mom to the cemetery to visit his grave.
But there’s another Memorial Day weekend memory, much happier, and it goes back to 1984. That was the year the Trivial Pursuit board game came out, and it was over the Memorial Day weekend that several of us in the newsroom got together to play for the first time.
Staff writer Jane Grothusen had written a story about the popularity of the game, and she hosted the first party at her house that Sunday night. On hand, as I recall, were Darrel Huber, Denise Kerns, Lori Atkins Goodson, Alice McVicker, Ival Lawhon, Al Seifert, Robbie Rogers, Colin Hackley, and Bill Bennett and his wife.
The idea was to play one game, maybe two if we had time. Everyone was hooked, though, and no one wanted to leave. We wound up playing four games, staying there until after 1 a.m.
Whew! What an impact! Trivial Pursuit parties were a weekly event for us from then on out. Ival would host one weekend, then I would, then it might go back to Jane’s place. It was a great way to get together with co-workers outside the office.
Trivial Pursuit gave the papers some of our most interesting stories over the next two or three years. Julie Parker wrote one over the Christmas season, a humorous, trivia-style message from Santa Claus. Carla Barksdale noted that members of a singles group in Savannah were playing the game. Tim Janulewicz wrote about two Plattsburg students, Kirk Brockman and Bill Burris, who were using the game to train for the school’s academic team.
My favorite was about a sixth-grade class at Bessie Ellison School that was composing its own trivia game to study American history.
“Each student made up questions on the strong forces that changed the world,” the teacher, Margaret Adams, explained. “It has been a good way to review and have fun at the same time.”
That probably would have been my dad’s favorite, too. He and his fellow officers made it all possible, you know. By winning a war that maintained our freedoms, they allowed us News-Press folks to have fun over a board game that summer … and Kirk and Bill to prep for that academic team … and Santa to give that Christmas message.
And who knows, maybe a couple of those Savannah singles found lasting friendships, too. Or even love.