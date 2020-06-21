New York has a subway system, the Metro, that carries passengers from Manhattan to Queens and the Bronx. Chicago’s El (for elevated train) will take you from the Loop to Evanston. San Francisco’s BART makes continuous trips to Oakland and Berkeley.
So why shouldn’t St. Joseph have had a rapid transit system in the old days that could whisk folks south to Kansas City and north to Savannah? Well, we did. It was called the Interurban Railway, and it served this area well from 1911 to 1933.
The line came along at a time when interurban service, powered by direct current, was all the rage in the U.S. Automobiles were not being produced in great numbers yet and electricity was becoming more widespread.
The Interurban line to Savannah opened on April 3, 1911. The track ran from St. Joseph’s Downtown to the south edge of the Country Club and on a winding ridge to Savannah, through its downtown area and to the west edge of town. There was a stop at the Country Club, which was popular with golfers.
“With a band and banners, the St. Joseph delegation made the trip to Savannah in two big coaches, leaving Third and Francis streets at 11 o’clock,” the News-Press reported on the opening day. “Citizens of Savannah displayed great enthusiasm over the completion of the line.”
The line to Kansas City opened two years later, on May 5, 1913. There were numerous stops along the way, including Sparta Road, Faucett, Dearborn, Camden Point, Barry Road and ASB Bridge.
“The first car out of St. Joseph carried 10 passengers, and the first car from Kansas City, which arrived at Eighth and Edmond streets, brought in 12 passengers,” the News-Press reported. At a luncheon that day at Hotel Robidoux, railway officials gave a special thanks to C.F. Enright, a local businessman and investor who was instrumental in helping to establish the line.
The Interurban did well for several years, but troubles began in the 1920s. The firm lost a $250,000 suit to a group that claimed its right-of-way ownership had been violated. Automobiles became cheaper and more widespread, and the “Get Missouri Out of the Mud” campaign built highways between St. Joseph and Kansas City.
By 1931, the company’s deficit had risen to $30,000. The line went into receivership and was sold a few years later.
Over the years, News-Press columnists have waxed poetic over the line. Merrill Chilcote wrote a Timely Observations piece in 1971 where he recounted his memories: “Deep maroon cars with green trimmings … Green plush seats in the main compartment and green leather seats in the smoking end … The piercing air whistle sounding a warning at grade crossings … The neat brick structures at various points along the line.”
And Fred Slater, longtime City Hall reporter, in 2002: “One could board a coach at Hotel Robidoux or the St. Francis Hotel, and an hour later be in the heart of Kansas City on Walnut Street. The fare was $1.50 for a one-way ride.”
There’s still a remnant of the old line Downtown, although you’d never recognize it as such. In front of the Café Pony Espresso on Eighth Street is a shortened, topped-off barber’s pole, a tribute to the days when the cafe’s space was occupied by Robinson’s Barber Shop. At one time that pole was much taller and carried electrical lines that powered the Interurban.
A classic, much-needed lifeline to Savannah and Kansas City. And I’ll lay you 10-to-1 odds it was more comfortable and enjoyable than the Metro, the El or BART.