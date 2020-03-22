It’s not every day that a president declares a national emergency. When President Trump did so last week for the coronavirus, it made people wonder about precedents, i.e., has anything like this occurred before? If so, what happened?
A number of folks have mentioned the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918, which infected 500 million people worldwide and killed more than 17 million. It certainly affected St. Joseph.
The first mention of the flu in the News-Press that year was on Sept. 26. It said 26 states had encountered the virus, and those in New England – the hardest hit — were considering a ban on public gatherings. A local sidebar noted there were five cases here, but no one seemed particularly concerned; Dr. H. DeLamier, city health officer, said the Spanish flu was nothing more than the Russian grippe of 1898.
That all changed quickly. The number of local cases mushroomed, and city officials decided on Oct. 7 to close all schools, theaters and churches until further notice. Public gatherings of more than 25 people were banned.
“There are nearly 500 cases of the disease now in St. Joseph, and several deaths have resulted,” the Gazette reported. “The heaviest financial loss to business concerns will fall on the motion picture houses,” (Remember, this was before radio).
The ban seemed to work. “The danger has passed,” the Gazette reported on Nov. 5. Schools reopened on Nov. 11, and Downtown merchants were excited about the annual fall Dollar Day on Nov. 17. “The flu ban has hurt business, and St. Joseph retail merchants want to ‘start something’.”
All was not well, however. On Nov. 30, the Gazette reported 110 new flu cases in town, and officials decided to close the schools again, until the end of the year. “Flu Puts a Damper on Basketball Here” declared a sports headline on Dec. 15 – the 1918 version of 2020’s March Madness turning into March Sadness.
Little by little, though, the flu ran its course and conditions improved. The schools reopened in January, and on Jan. 12, the Crystal, Tootle and Lyceum theaters all reported a brisk business. Life was getting back to normal.
But while the flu of 1918 hurt many businesses, those that specialized in remedies – from liquids to pills to body rubs – were having a field day. The papers were filled with ads offering relief, and many were disguised as news stories; you didn’t realize until you got to the end that this was, in fact, an attempt to sell you Vicks Vapo-Rub. Or Tanlac.
“One week ago, I bought a bottle of Tanlac and began taking it. Since my second dose I have suffered none of those troubles and believe I am going to get perfectly well and strong again.” That’s according to the Honorable Frank V. Evans, former mayor of Birmingham, Alabama, and it went on from there. The ad was in the same typeface, the same size print, as the legitimate news stories around it. Clearly, rules governing newspaper advertisements were different in those days.
Stomach relief was guaranteed with Eatonic and Calotabs. There were Beecham’s pills, Cadomene tablets and Sloan’s liniment. The Olney Music Co., Sixth and Felix streets, touted pianos and player pianos and proclaimed, “Music keeps away the flu!”
One of the catchiest ads was for something called Denver Mud. It promised relief “thick and quick.”
Darn, I wish I had some of that. Maybe someone will bring it back. In the meantime, I’ll avoid large crowds, wash my hands regularly and pray for the best. What else can we do?