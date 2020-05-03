It’s tough to write a column in advance when you’re dealing with a subject described as a “moving target.” I’m talking, of course, about COVID-19 and its attendant problems.
So many things we don’t know, or situations change suddenly: Is there a vaccine for this virus? Should we wear masks? When will we feel comfortable shaking hands with strangers again or being out in a crowd?
Here’s one: Will we face food shortages and be asked — or forced — to cut back? This seems possible in light of meat-packing plants such as Smithfield, Tyson, Cargill and JBS USA closing or slowing down production in recent weeks.
If so, it wouldn’t be the first time. There was sugar and gasoline rationing during World War II and the Truman Administration’s “Meatless Tuesday” campaign in October 1947. The latter initiative was brought about not by a shortage, but to send food to European nations hit hard by the war. In a bipartisan show of support, the plan was applauded by Bill Cole, the Republican congressman from this district, and Clifford Hope, a Republican congressman from Kansas.
The News-Press learned that some cafes in town were thinking of serving meat regardless and responded with an editorial: “Let us give a vote of thanks to the management of Hotel Robidoux, the Jerome Café, the Pennant Cafeteria and any others who are patriotically abiding by the President’s request,” it said. “Those representatives agree that there must be no evasion of the President’s plea for saving, that hungry Europe might eat.”
Then we had the gasoline shortage in 1973-74, caused by scarce oil supplies. Congressman Jerry Litton told the News-Press in May 1973 that he thought rationing was a possibility and also envisioned lowering of the highway speed limit to conserve fuel (Note: It was indeed lowered, to 55 mph).
The situation grew worse over the next several months. Pump prices doubled, from 25 cents a gallon in January 1973 to 50 cents a gallon in January 1974. In February, News-Press reporter Bill Scott interviewed service station operators Jim Herbison, Bill Collins, Wally Fairman, Bill Vertin and Ralph Simpson, all of whom said their supplies were extremely low. “By closing Sundays,” Fairman told Scott, “we have enough on quota.”
The problem was eased that spring when the government allowed companies to make more of their reserve stocks available. We were paying more for gas now, but at least we were getting it.
Dr. Evan Hart, an assistant professor of history at Missouri Western State University, said our willingness to sacrifice extends all the way back to the American Revolution. “Then,” she said, “the colonists boycotted English goods that they loved, like tea.” The boycotts were conducted in the name of patriotism.
Meatless Tuesday actually has its origins in the days preceding World War I, she added. President Woodrow Wilson asked Herbert Hoover — a future president —to head up a drive to send food to Belgium, which was under control by Germany.
“Americans were told it was their patriotic duty to cut back on things like meat, sugar and wheat, so those items could be sent to Europe,” Dr. Hart said.
And while newspaper articles and other historical accounts tend to focus on sugar and gasoline rationing during World War II, a broader list includes coffee, meat, cheese, canned fish, canned milk — and even shoes.
For most of modern American history, food shortages have been rare and generally short-lived, Dr. Hart noted.
“If there are any lessons to be learned from our past, it’s that we have a huge capacity to adapt,” she said.