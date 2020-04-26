My dad always enjoyed the old “Leave It to Beaver” TV show. As a family in the 1950s and early ’60s, we tuned in weekly to watch the antics of Wally, the Beav, Eddie and Lumpy, but dad was particularly interested in one thing.
“Let’s see if June is wearing those pearls.”
Sure enough, mom June Cleaver wore pearls — and always a nice dress — around the house. It made no difference whether she was baking a cake or vacuuming, those pearls were there. Further, that house was spotless.
Maybe she was getting tips from the News-Press and Gazette.
A look back at the papers from that era shows that every day, two full pages — sometimes three — were dedicated to women’s concerns. The publisher and editors were pretty smart; while dad was at work and the kids were in school, mom was at home and had the most time to read – between breaks in her housework, of course.
One column, “Secrets of Charm,” offered tips on personal grooming, wardrobe selection and finding the right mate. For families on a budget and able to make their own clothes, the News-Press ran an image of a different dress every day. Just send 30 cents in coins (yes, coins!), to an address in Chicago and you’d receive the pattern.
Advice was everywhere. Menu ideas and recipes were posted regularly, and “Social Situation” would help you overcome awkward encounters, like dealing with difficult in-laws. Emily Post had a column every morning, and Dorothy Dix, the 1950s version of “Dear Abby,” was there every evening.
Certainly, you’ll see similar articles today. But the women’s sections in the 1950s seemed particularly focused on housewives, or on single girls trying to attract men.
“It was about how to look pretty, no matter what,” said Dr. Kim Schutte, a former history professor at the University of Kansas and Missouri Western State University. The ideal in the 1950s was for women to stay home, and many did if their husbands earned a good salary.
“Still, many women worked,” Dr. Schutte added. “Both of my grandmothers worked, for instance.”
There was another emphasis: Keeping the family together. One woman writing to Dorothy Dix was upset because she had found pieces of paper in her husband’s pockets with young girls’ phone numbers on them, and hubby was staying out until 5 in the morning. They had a son of 13 and otherwise a happy home. What should she do?
Dorothy, noting that the wife had little schooling and no other means of support, told her it was vital that her son receive a good education. “The smartest thing that a woman who has children can do is act dumb and blind, instead of getting a divorce,” she said.
Would “Dear Abby” give the same advice today?
“It’s all about choices, and no matter the era, you still make those choices,” said Dr. Schutte. “One difference I see is how we characterize success.”
In the 1950s, a home and family was considered the American dream. For many, that seemed to be enough.
“We never count ourselves as satisfied today.”
June Cleaver also had her choices, and a big one came up every afternoon. Would Ward and the boys prefer pudding for dessert tonight? Or apple cobbler?
Hmm. Maybe the morning Gazette had some ideas.