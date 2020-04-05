It’s one of the first images a lot of us get of the newspaper world. A 1920s-era boy standing on a street corner, wearing knickers and a cap, holding a newspaper over his head and yelling the same phrase over and over:
“Extra! Extra! Read all about it!” The extra: A special edition of the newspaper, reserved for major, groundbreaking news.
One of the Gazette’s first extras was printed in April 1882, after Jesse James was killed. ‘Jesse, By Jehovah,’ the headline proclaimed, and the writing was evocative: “The large, cavernous eyes were closed, as in a calm slumber …”
Most extras were printed in the days before radio, with several issued in the closing days of World War I. Hawkers bought them for a penny and sold them for a nickel.
“On occasion, the extra was merely a last edition of the newspaper,” Gazette reporter Paul Stewart wrote in 1979, after researching the topic. “The four-page wrapper (for the front and back) often only contained the one story for which it was being sold.”
Growing up, I was most familiar with the extra issued on Aug. 14, 1945, as World War II came to an end. My grandparents kept a copy, and every now and then it would be brought out at family reunions.
A two-word headline in gigantic type, “WAR ENDS,” covered the top of the page, with a subhead reading ‘M’Arthur Is Named to Receive the Surrender.’ St. Joseph residents flocked Downtown that evening to celebrate the end of the war, and the extra sold briskly — more than 9,000 copies, it was reported the next day.
Working at the News-Press in the 1970s and ’80s, I and other reporters would occasionally get a hot story and joke, “Hey, let’s do an extra on this!” The old-timers just smiled. The “WAR ENDS” issue would be the last extra printed here.
Until Sept. 11, 2001, that is.
Dennis Ellsworth, then executive editor, recalls coming to work that morning and seeing reporters and editors gathered around TVs in the newsroom. Soon he joined a meeting of department heads, as Kevin Smith, circulation director, had suggested doing an extra. “I heard about it on the car radio,” Smith said. “It just seemed to be the thing to do. We needed to get the word out, and I thought people might want a written account of that day — something they could hold and read years later.”
The department heads were excited at the idea. “This is the type of project where you need cooperation from everyone,” said Ellsworth, now retired and living in Grain Valley, Missouri. “And we got it that day.”
The six-page issue, which hit the streets in the early afternoon, drew attention with its monstrous headline, ‘Terrorists Strike!’ It was dominated by Associated Press stories and photos from New York, but the News-Press staff contributed also. Alonzo Weston covered local pastors praying for strength … Marshall White reported on area military units going on alert … Greg Kozol found local residents trying to reach loved ones in New York, and Ellsworth wrote an editorial, “World Must Decry Attack.”
Just as the newsroom did its job, other News-Press departments did theirs, too. A total of 20,000 copies were printed on the first run, and they sold out fairly quickly. Another 30,000 were ordered and most of them sold, too. “None of us had ever hawked newspapers on the street before,” said Smith, now director of NPG Printing. “The whole day was a new experience.
“I’m proud of how we all responded. Our readers had a keepsake, something they could put in their cedar chests.”