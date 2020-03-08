Mr. and Mrs. Glen Thomas thought it would be interesting to have a llama on their farm north of Trenton, Missouri. Then they saw a couple of ostriches at an auction, and those looked good, too. After that came the swans, an emu, deer and peacocks.
Years ago, teenage couples wanting a little privacy would get in the car, drive to an isolated spot and park. They still do. And they still tell mom and dad that nothing’s really going on.
Beryl Dragoo was worried about a tornado destroying his house in Burlington Junction, Missouri. So he bought an old school bus and buried it in his yard as a shelter. Nothing will hurt him down there.
Then there was the guy with a jumping mule, the elderly lady who gave advice and the monk who predicted the weather.
Those were among the subjects of the late Al Seifert’s feature stories in the News-Press and the Gazette during the 1980s. Seifert, who started parttime on the paper’s switchboard in 1959 and worked his way up to sports editor, decided in 1980 that he’d like a change and began writing features. The results were some of the most offbeat, interesting stories anyone had read in the St. Joe papers.
“We made a great team,” says Jean Shifrin, the photographer who worked with Seifert on most of his 1980 features. She was fresh out of journalism school at the University of Missouri and today describes her three years here as “photojournalism nirvana.”
“I loved my time at the News-Press, and I think I enjoyed working with Al most of all,” says Shifrin, who went on to work for the Atlanta Constitution. “He had an eye for finding the most unusual stories and told them in a compelling way.”
One of the most memorable stories the pair worked on was called “Parking: Exploring an American Taboo.” Seifert talked to teens and young adults, all of whom spoke anonymously. “My guy and I park sometimes,” one girl said. “We don’t do anything that we wouldn’t do in my living room, but in the car we don’t have anyone watching us.”
Or take Junior Bohr of Easton, Missouri, who trained two of his mules to jump over fences. “A lot of guys take their mules to shows,” he said. “But we do serious hunting.”
Then there was Doris Bowlin, 84 and in a wheelchair, who advertised in area newspapers that she would answer questions — any questions — from people needing help. One man was able to locate missing property, and another tracked down the killer of a pet dog. “I mainly use reasoning and common sense,” she said.
Seifert continued writing features through the 1980s, and in the 1990s he expanded that with a weekly column, “The Travelin’ Man.” He became ill with heart problems in 1997, and died in June of that year at age 59.
Although journalism was central to Seifert’s life, he was a coach at heart and coached girls’ softball and basketball teams. A Wathena, Kansas, resident, his funeral was in the high school gym there, and his team members wore their uniforms as a tribute.
Oh yes, Beryl Dragoo. The neighbors helped Beryl bury that bus in his backyard, as protection against tornadoes or severe storms. He took most of the seats out so he’d have room to move around, wired it for electricity, and planned to install a phone and a TV set. “I’ll bet this is the only one like it in the world,” he said.
One of a kind. Sort of like Al Seifert.