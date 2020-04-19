Did you know that St. Joseph once had a professional basketball team? Neither did I, until recently.
But indeed, we did. For about three weeks, in 1947.
“We were called the St. Joseph Outlaws, and the players came from all over the U.S.,” said Bob Slater, former managing editor of the News-Press.
‘Tom Meyer, our best player, had been with the Detroit Gems. Another star, Cy Singer, came from Notre Dame,” he said. “We won only one game, against Kansas City. But several of our contests were at the City Auditorium, and it was good, exciting basketball.”
Slater should know. As a 15-year-old sophomore at Christian Brothers High School, he was one of two ball boys for the team. The other was Charlie Burri, also a CB student, and later to become Missouri Western basketball coach and athletic director.
The News-Press and the Gazette covered the team’s short history extensively. Gazette Sports Editor George Sherman noted the Outlaws name was selected from a list of mascots submitted by local fans and based on the city’s connection with Jesse James.
The Outlaws played in the Professional Basketball League of America, a new competitor to the NBA. The first game was on Oct. 29, 1947, and the team lost to the Tulsa Oilers at the Auditorium, 46-41.
“Despite the outcome, an estimated 1,000 fans were treated to an exhibition of high-class play,” Sherman wrote.
One big drawing card was a preliminary game between St. Joseph Goetz and a squad from Hopkins, Missouri. The Goetz team included Norman Caplan, Jim Herbison, Gene Ceglenski, Joe Murphy, Ivan Painter and Frank Przybylski — all former high school stars. The Goetz team won big, 60-44, and was so popular that it played in several preliminary games for the Outlaws.
The next night, the Outlaws lost to the Atlanta Crackers at Salina, Kansas, and on Nov. 2 fell to the Chicago Gears, which featured 6-foot-10 George Mikan. The team finally won its first game on Nov. 3 at the Auditorium, defeating the Kansas City Hyattmen, 42-34.
But the league, and the Outlaws, were not to last. Although St. Joseph supported its team, attendance was lackluster in other cities and financial woes mounted quickly. On Nov. 14, the Gazette reported that the league was disbanding.
“Business Manager Gust Karras said chief reasons for the league’s failure were excessive admission prices and the fact that the season was launched much too early,” Sherman wrote. “In Atlanta, player-coach Colby Gunther attributed their financial reverses to competition from college football. His attitude was reflected all down the line.”
Midwestern teams tried to salvage what was left, and the Outlaws hosted a twin bill featuring themselves, Kansas City, Oklahoma City and Springfield at the Auditorium on Nov. 23. The hope was to form a six-team circuit. But that plan was shelved days later when it was learned that St. Joseph was the only city with solid financial support, the Gazette reported.
Slater believes the enterprise might have worked on a smaller scale, and if the season had started later.
“When you throw in Atlanta and Chicago, those cities are just too far away and travel becomes a problem, he said. “But it was a great opportunity for St. Joe,” he says. “We were with the big boys for three weeks, making the AP wires every night. What a shame it couldn’t last.”