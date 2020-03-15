The headline jumped out from the front page of the News-Press on Sunday, June 17, 1951. Perhaps it raised a lot of eyebrows, but maybe not.
It certainly would now.
“City Singularly Free of Narcotic Problem,” it read in large, 48-point type. “Narcotics may be a problem in Washington, Baltimore and New York City, but not to police here,” the story began. “Chief of Police J. Croy Keller said that to the police department’s knowledge, there are no teenagers using drugs in the city and only one adult was arrested here during the past year as a user of narcotics.
“The smoking of marijuana in St. Joseph is also non-existent at this time as far as the police department knows.”
The story draws a smile from Capt. Shawn Collie, commander of the Drug Strike Force. Just the fact that Buchanan County has a unit of this type tells you that things have indeed changed — let alone the hundreds of people who have been arrested in its 30 years of operation.
Collie doesn’t seem surprised by the innocence of those times.
“Those were the days when diet pills were just coming on the market,” he said. Also called speed, diet pills were used by adults for weight loss and by students to stay awake and study for tests. But because they were legal and accepted by such a large segment of society, diet pills would not have been included in a study like this.
Little did anyone know that two desired outcomes of diet pills — speed and staying awake — would give rise to methamphetamine, probably the biggest drug problem now in St. Joseph. Opiods and heroin also have become major problems in recent years and are complicated by all the copycat drugs on the market.
“You don’t always know what’s in those pills, or in that bag,” Collie says.
But while law enforcement here wasn’t so concerned about drugs in 1951, there was another thing giving them headaches — petting parties.
Yes, you heard that right. Teenage couples in cars, getting together with other couples and going somewhere en masse. Sometimes trading partners, but generally just blocking traffic and causing a little mischief. “Necking parties,” one officer called them.
Oddly enough, Sheriff C.A. Jenkins’ solution to that problem then is one that Collie says could help alleviate drug abuse now: more parental guidance. “All deputies have been ordered to take license numbers of parked cars and to list the names, ages and addresses of all persons found in them,” Jenkins told the News-Press in a front-page story on April 5 of that year. “Parents will be notified … and those over 21 will be subject to prosecution.”
The scheme worked. What kid wants mom and dad to know that the sheriff spotted the family car parked on MacArthur Drive at midnight last Saturday night? Especially after you told them you and the guys had been at Bill’s house, shooting pool?
“I’ve always believed that changes in society helped fuel the drug problem,” Collie says. “Back in the old days, moms were at home during the day, the family had dinner together in the evenings. Neighbors kept a watch on each other. You had a better handle on what people were doing.”
Meanwhile, the Drug Strike Force continues its efforts to establish nation- and statewide drug databases for prescription pills. Notices have been posted at Mosaic Life Care, telling patients about new limits on pain medication. Things are being done.
Still, Collie says a little more of what our culture had in 1951 would help.
“That tight family unit is important. And we’ve lost a lot of that.”