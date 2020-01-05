In 2014, I retired from my job as an editor at the News-Press and began a volunteer job in the reference department of the Downtown Library. Assisting with the library’s geneology research project, I was assigned to look up local obituaries on newspaper microfilm, concentrating on the year 1947.
It didn’t take long before I began noticing that, boy, people died young in those days! Probably the majority, I figured, between the ages of 40 and 60. It wasn’t unusual to see that a 37-year-old man had died suddenly from a heart attack.
Wow.
All I had to do, though, was take a closer look at the stories and ads in the News-Press and the Gazette. It was all right there in front of me.
Every few days, an article would pop up dealing with another person – many of them young – who was dealing with polio. One story from the Associated Press noted that more than 1,200 people in Missouri had contracted polio in 1946.
Stories came out of New York, London and Geneva saying that scientists were working on drugs to fight cancer. Key word: WORKING. Medicine geared toward combating heart disease also was being developed. But it was only in development at that point.
Few people had air conditioning, and in the summer there were stories of folks fleeing their homes or apartments to sleep in the parks: Civic Center, Bartlett, Krug and Hyde. They’d take their sheets, blankets and pillows along and do their best to fight off the bugs. That relentless heat has to take a toll on the human body.
Large, half-page ads extolled the virtues of Winston, Pall Mall, Camel, Chesterfield, Lucky Strike and Phillip Morris cigarettes, most of them unfiltered. But that shouldn’t be viewed as unusual. Smoking was a sign of manhood back then. Recalling family reunions when I was a kid, all the men smoked (but the women did not).
When you got to the grocery ads, items such as Crisco and lard (a bargain at 29 cents a pound) were right at the top. They were needed for that recipe on Page 13 which talked about the best way to fry chicken.
Dr. John Settich, professor and chairman of political science at Benedictine College in Atchison, said there’s also a lesson to be learned from the book “Salt Sugar Fat” by Michael Moss, which details efforts by food companies after World War II to give Americans more packaged and processed food. That salt, sugar and fat sure made the food taste good, he pointed out, but it was killing healthy cells in our bodies. And it’s still going on today.
“Future generations are going to look back at us and say, ‘Didn’t they realize all that packaged and processed food was bad for them?’” Dr. Settich said. “‘Why did they do it?’”
I feel it’s necessary to mention that I have a mild heart condition, and it runs in the family (my grandpa died at age 62 from a heart attack, and one uncle at 55). My cardiologist has me on three prescriptions a day for my heart, and I firmly believe that those pills are helping to keep me alive.
None of that medication, though, was developed before 1970.
So I take exception to people who claim that “everything” was so much better in the old days. Oh, baseball was better before the pitch count (can you imagine going to the mound to pull Bob Gibson?), and I still love the swing music of Harry James and Artie Shaw. It’s easy to watch “I Love Lucy” and “Leave It to Beaver” and sigh, “Oh, life was so much better back then.”
Well, maybe in some respects, and in others, certainly not. The News-Press, in ways that still reveal themselves today, gave us a complete picture.