On this day 42 years ago, we were still digging out. And it wasn’t nearly over.
We old-timers who have taken over Facebook (well, we have — the kids are all on other sites now) have spirited discussions on topics such as “the largest snowfall we remember” or, similarly, “the worst winter.”
My nominee would be 1978. And while most residents saw it as a big problem, for me it presented opportunities (sorry for that tired old cliché, but it fits).
I was only a few years out of college and surrounded by veterans such as Fred Slater, Norman Steward, Mary Helen Burrowes and Bill Scott, all of whom took turns grabbing the top headlines on page one. My bylines generally were relegated to the inside pages.
Not on this day.
On Sunday, Feb. 12, snow began falling at about 7 p.m. It continued all evening and all night, and when I got up at 6 a.m., about 9 inches were on the ground.
I looked out the front door of my Clay Street apartment and saw tons of snow. No way could I drive to work in this. So I started walking. A grinning Harold Slater, city editor, greeted me as I walked into the newsroom. Only a few people were there.
“Well, Terry, you’re it today.” The other reporters lived in the east part of town and couldn’t get their cars out of their driveways or garages. “I guess you know what your story is,” he said with a laugh.
I started making phone calls. Streets Superintendent George Cordonnier told me crews started in the evening, went all night and “we’re still going.” Mayor Bill Bennett was in his office at City Hall, but he said the building basically was deserted.
All schools and most businesses were closed, including stores Downtown and at East Hills, and plants such as Quaker Oats. City buses were running “as much on schedule as they can,” spokesman Ralph Mayer said. At 10 a.m., the National Weather Service told me St. Joseph had received “about a foot” of snow, and could possibly break the all-time record of 13.6 inches, set on Jan. 20 and 21, 1958.
I got as many quotes as I could, wrote up my story and handed it in. Harold liked it, and that afternoon I had the top story on page one, with a banner headline, “Paralyzing snow nears all-time record” — a first for me.
The town recovered slowly. We received 3 more inches on Feb. 20, and another 5 inches on Feb. 27. Thursday, March 2, was almost identical to Feb. 13, with me walking in and getting the top assignment. The biggest headache with this one? “The snow from the first big storm hadn’t totally melted yet,” Cordonnier said. “We’re having problems finding where to put this.”
Good-natured arguments about “the worst winter” continue and many times are tied in to personal events. Cordonnier always talked about that 1958 monster, when the city had only two graders and no plows. “Believe me, that was a job,” he said.
I have friends who cite the Christmas Day blizzard of 2009, mainly because so many family reunions were canceled. For years, co-worker Alonzo Weston and I had a running battle. “1978,” I’d say. “No, 1979, around Jan. 13, was worse,” he’d respond.
This went back and forth for a long time. I wondered, “Why is Alonzo so insistent on 1979?” Finally, he spilled the beans. “My daughter was born that day. And we were so nervous about being able to make it to the hospital with all the snow.”
Hey, a banner headline is one thing. But the birth of a daughter? That’s something you don’t forget.