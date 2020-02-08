It was 56 years ago tonight — Sunday, Feb. 9, 1964 — when the Beatles appeared on the “Ed Sullivan Show,” changing popular culture forever. For many folks, the Sullivan appearance was the first they had seen or heard of the four mop-tops from England.
Regular readers of the News-Press and Gazette, though, should have been well familiar with the group by the time John, Paul, George and Ringo broke into “All My Loving.” The first mention of the Beatles in the News-Press was on Nov. 4, 1963, and between then and the Sullivan appearance, the band was in the paper on more than 20 occasions.
That first story talked about “four wacky boys from seamy Liverpool.”
“With their opening beat, things swing, and their listeners shiver, scream and shake.”
The band made a late-night appearance, on tape from England, on the Jack Paar show Jan. 3. An Associated Press reviewer was not kind: “The British audience’s reaction is more impressive than the group’s caterwauling.”
Those negative comments certainly were not representative of our seventh-grade class at Cathedral School that year, especially the girls. They came to class all excited the next day, talking only about what they had seen on TV the night before.
A cloak room was attached to our classroom, and our teacher, Sister Emmanuel, let the girls bring a record player into that room and play it during breaks. All the girls, it seemed, had their favorite Beatle.
“Mine was Paul,” says Sherri Corbin Riney, who now lives in Palatka, Florida. “My first 45 was ‘She Loves You,’ and I played it over and over until mom made me stop. I had Beatles posters all over my room.”
“I liked George, mainly because nobody else did,” adds Sharon Hartigan McCray, another classmate. “I figured every Beatle needed a superfan. We went as a pack to see ‘A Hard Day’s Night’ at the Missouri Theater, and the music was drowned out by our screaming.”
Hartigan McCray, who now lives in Littleton, Colorado, notes that it was a time when, “There were no mixtapes or playlists. You listened to KKJO or WHB, or you bought your own music. So we had to have the 45s and albums.”
And when we kids set out to buy them, many of us headed for a new store on the North Belt Highway called Kmart. There was no Walmart back then, and East Hills Shopping Center was a year away from being built. Kmart opened in May 1963.
“Kmart was the first store outside of Downtown that had department-store merchandise,” Hartigan McCray recalls. “Plus, they had a large lot and free parking. They also had the best prices on Beatles items.”
While record stores Downtown carried 45s for a dollar, Kmart had them for 68 cents. Albums that would have cost $4 or $5 Downtown were $2.67. Plus, they carried Beatles wigs, posters and buttons, and billed themselves as “Beatles Headquarters.”
It was smart marketing. Once little Johnny or Mary dragged mom and dad into the store, you have to figure they all were drawn to other goods, too. Indeed, it wasn’t only East Hills that took business away from Downtown in the 1960s.
All these years later, Sherri and Sharon remain Beatles fans. “My grown kids were raised on this music and still love it,” Corbin Riney says. Adds Hartigan McCray, “We were just crazy girls claiming the Beatles as our own. Their emergence was part of our rite of passage.”