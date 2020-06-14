One of the biggest misconceptions about the newspaper business is that reporters write their own headlines. Oh, we can suggest one, but only the design editors know how the page will be laid out, where your story will be placed, and what size headline will be needed.
As a young reporter at the News-Press in the 1970s, I was fascinated with headlines and couldn’t wait to write them. The old-timers like Harold Slater and Merrill Chilcote would tell stories about colorful headlines of the past, like “Jerked to Jesus,” about a hanging in Colorado in the late 1800s. Hangings seemed to lend themselves well to sensational headlines, such as “Hurled to Hades,” which the Evening News (later the News-Press) placed on the story about the execution of Charles Guiteau, who assassinated President James Garfield in 1881.
But newspaper headlines became milder as the years passed, and the task of writing them was downright mundane by the time I had my first stint on the wire desk in 1974. There, editor Floyd Evans took a dim view of my attempts at being cute. “No, just say what the story is about,” he’d admonish me. This seemed particularly critical when we had a big paper to fill and little time to get there.
“A headline should be two things: Informative, and catchy enough to pull the reader in,” says Lee Schott, who began writing heads for the Gazette in 1954. Schott was named wire editor in the early 1960s, and he continued writing headlines until 2005, when he retired. He figures he wrote more than 300,000 headlines during his career.
“Every now and then you’d get a fun, light-hearted story and could do a ‘pun’ head, a play on words,” Schott says. “I enjoyed those.”
So did I, and as a Beatles fan I especially enjoyed working song titles into the mix. You’ve got a story on a bright student getting a scholarship? “Ticket to Ride.” Someone surviving numerous challenges and career changes? “The Long and Winding Road.” Then you’d add a deck, or subhead, to give more detail. Sometimes the copy chief would throw them back at me, but other times they were approved. Hooray!
One memorable headline jumps out from my college years, and every now and then someone still mentions it. The roof on the Benton High School gymnasium collapsed on Thursday, Jan. 7, 1971, under six inches of snow. Debris fell onto the basketball floor, but fortunately no one was hurt.
The basketball Cardinals had a tough game coming up against LeBlond on Saturday night, and sports editor Bob Martin wrote a preview story in the Gazette Friday morning. The headline he put on it? “Roof May Fall on Benton Saturday.”
Wow. The South Side erupted. Even folks who weren’t Benton fans thought the head was in bad taste. The News-Press/Gazette switchboard was flooded with calls. Letters poured into the office.
On Monday, Jan. 11, under “Editor’s Mailbox,” the Gazette printed letters from Jean Paden, Mrs. J.W. Andrew, Mr. And Mrs. Bill Gann, Mrs. William Wilson and Benton students Shane McDonald, Chuck Gilmore, Dave Brown, Frances Baszta, Don Christie, Ted Markt, Dan Meyer and Becky Branson.
Here’s a sample: “It is hard to understand how a writer could so lightly use the incident as a dramatic and humor element in a story,” Paden wrote.
The headline that was placed on the letters column? “Roof Falls in on Sports Editor.”
That seemed only appropriate.