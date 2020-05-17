1942: America spent its first full year in World War II. The cost of a new car was $900. The movie “Casablanca” was released. Joe Biden, Harrison Ford and Paul McCartney were born.
And 12-year-old Rebecca Barnard of Easton — reportedly the first female carrier for the News-Press and the Gazette — began throwing papers.
“It was a lot of fun,” recalled Rebecca, now Rebecca Lemon, who recently turned 89 and lives with her daughter in Naples, Florida. “I delivered all over Easton. When the weather was good, I’d ride my bike. When it wasn’t so good, I’d walk.
“All except Sunday. The Sunday paper was so big that my dad had to help. Lucky for us, he had a pickup truck.”
Lemon remembers that she would pick up her papers at the Easton train station. That was part of the Hannibal-St. Joseph line, and papers bound for towns farther east, such as Stewartsville, Cameron and Hamilton, were dropped off that way, too.
“A newspaper subscription was 25 cents a week then, and as a carrier, I’d get a share of that. For a 12-year-old kid in the 1940s, that was good money.”
One of the big issues of the day, with the war on, was rationing. On May 8 that year, the Gazette reported that 80,000 people in Buchanan County had registered for sugar under the program. Bartlett Boder, chairman of the county defense committee, said no major problems were foreseen, as most farmers in this area had big supplies on hand.
“The task of registering every member of every family in the United States is the most monumental effort of its kind ever attempted,” the News-Press reported.
Gasoline rationing, or rubber rationing as some called it, came along in December and was another challenge. The Japanese had captured most of the world’s rubber supply, and gasoline rationing “is the government’s way of getting tire users to go easy so they can keep going,” the News-Press reported. “It’s a stop-gap until we can produce enough synthetic rubber and natural latex to guarantee normal tire supplies to everyone again.”
Sugar rationing was no problem for her family, Lemon said, as there were six kids and under the regulations, every family member received ration stamps.
“We were actually able to help the neighbors,” she said. “There was an elderly couple across the street, and we took stamps to them. Everyone canned food back then.”
Although she enjoyed her job, it was a difficult time. An older brother, Richard Jr., was stationed with the Marines on Roi Island in the Pacific, and the family was understandably concerned about him. Plus, her mom died during this period, leaving dad to take care of the five kids still at home.
“I had my route for two years, then gave it up,” Lemon said. “There were other things to do. But while I had it, I loved it. “
Kevin Smith, former News-Press circulation director, praises the dedication of people like Lemon.
“It takes a special kind of person to be a newspaper carrier,” said Smith, who now is in charge of NGP Printing. “You have to get up in the darkness on those cold mornings, day after day, and do that job — getting the right bundles, making sure you throw them where the customer can get to them.
“I always told the carriers, ‘You’re the last link, and an important one, in a long process to get the news to the readers’.”
And how about female carriers?
Smith laughed. “I actually prefer them. Generally speaking, they’re more reliable than men.”