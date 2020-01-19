It’s 1952, a sweltering day in June, and a young black boy in St. Joseph wants to take a swim. So he goes to one of the city pools, right?
Wait a minute. We said 1952, a time when “separate but equal” was the rule in the schools, in public facilities and at some businesses. Blacks were not allowed at the city pools in 1952, and St. Joseph did not have a separate pool for people of color.
So that little boy — Earl Arlington Hunter, just short of 12 years old — goes for a swim in Whitehead Creek, off South 22nd Street near the viaduct on the south boulevard. No big thing; a lot of kids did that in those days. Police weren’t sure what happened — A cramp? Water too deep? — but his body was fished out the next morning after he failed to return home.
“I remember that well,” says Roberta Tillman of St. Joseph. She was 13-year-old Roberta Campbell then. “He was a friend of mine. We called him Pee-Wee.” She pauses. “It was shocking.”
Her husband, Roland Tillman, adds, “It always bothered me that our family was working and paying taxes to the city for things like the swimming pools, but we couldn’t use them.”
The News-Press and the Gazette wrote several stories on the tragedy and its aftermath. A day after the initial report, an editorial noted that the absence of a pool for blacks was a factor. “Nobody knows what he might have amounted to, had he lived,” it said. “Had this city a Negro pool, perhaps young Earl Arlington Hunter might be alive today.”
Two days later, a group of blacks, led by the Rev. LeMoyne Whitlock, visited Mayor Stanley Dale and asked that the city’s swimming pools be opened to people of color. Dale referred the matter to the city recreation commission, which had charge of the pools. The commission met on July 8 and voted to keep the policy the same.
“A.J. McNally, president of the board, suggested that a proposal for construction of a Negro swimming pool be included by city officials in any future bond election,” the News-Press reported that afternoon. “The agreement to continue the present policy was based on the tradition of the community and was in keeping with past practices.”
No pool for blacks was ever built. It wasn’t until May 1954, when the Supreme Court essentially struck down the “separate but equal” concept in Brown v. Board of Education, that blacks were allowed to swim at the city pools.
And in an editorial on June 7 of that year, the News-Press applauded the move. “There were no untoward incidents,” the editorial said, noting that 35 black youths joined 252 whites on opening day. “The fact that nothing happened when two races met under such circumstances speaks well for the educational progress St. Joseph has made on this great American racial question.”
Roberta Campbell (she was 15 by then) was able to enroll at Central High School that fall. She joined the choir and two years later went to the state competition in Columbia as a vocalist, receiving a No. 1 rating – the first black at Central to do so.
Meanwhile, her future husband, Roland Tillman, was making his mark across town, at Lafayette. Roland, a running back, was the first black to play football there. He won the Zimmerman trophy, given to the top senior athlete at Lafayette, in 1957 — again, the first black to do so.
Roberta questions the idea of everything being better in the “old days.” “These are the good days right now,” she says.
“I lived through all that, not realizing at the time that I was living through history. I came out of it with the realization that we’re all just people.”