My favorite class in journalism school was “Features and Special Articles,” taught by a crotchety old guy named Tom Duffy who had been a city editor in East St. Louis, Illinois. Duffy always stressed the importance of “the story behind the story.”
“Everyone else out there will be getting the obvious,” he told us budding reporters. “See if you can find something else, something more interesting, to grab the reader’s attention.”
Well, sometimes that works, and sometimes it doesn’t. If a mayor or governor is making a major announcement, you need to get the gist of it. But on continuing stories that run day after day, you’re always looking for a new angle.
Duffy would have given News-Press reporter Mike Debenito a gold star for a story he wrote on Nov. 30, 1972, during the filming of “Paper Moon” here. The cast and crew had been in town nearly three weeks, and there’s only so many times you can report that they’re filming at the old St. Charles Hotel, that women are arriving en masse to catch a glimpse of heartthrob Ryan O’Neal or that Ryan’s daughter Tatum seems, well, a little spoiled.
Debenito learned that O’Neal liked to burn off steam in the evenings by playing handball. So he covered a match at the old YMCA between O’Neal and partner Joe Amsler, his double in the movie, and local residents Mike Meierhoffer and Jim Burnham.
“Actor Ryan O’Neal a Handball Player, Too,” read the headline on the story the next day. It noted that the movie duo defeated the local guys in close matches, and that Tatum was in the gallery, cheering on her dad.
“She could be heard yelling ‘nice shot’ or ‘come on, daddy’ as the game progressed,” Debenito wrote. Tatum also was chatty, talking and laughing with other spectators. “She noticed a POW bracelet on the wrist of Mrs. Sally Brand, and was curious as to what it was for and how long she was going to wear it.”
Tatum told Debenito her dad ran a mile a day to stay in shape and was a former boxer. “Once he was in the ring with Joe Frazier, but they were just playing around. Frazier could have killed him if he really wanted to.”
O’Neal was impressed with the Y, telling the facility’s Ron Harvey, “these are the finest courts I have ever played on, including ones in much bigger cities. They are very well-lighted, clean, and the floors are in excellent condition.”
Debenito chuckles today as he recalls that evening.
“I sat with Tatum in the gallery part of the time, and she had no fear. She’d talk to anyone, about anything,” he said.
Burnham remembered that O’Neal was “friendly, just an ordinary guy.” Meierhoffer said he and O’Neal had each been playing handball at the Y the night before, and the actor approached him in the locker room afterward.
“He asked if I had a partner and would like to play doubles sometime. ‘Just don’t tell anyone who you’re playing against,’ he said.
“The fans showed up anyway. That gallery was full of women,” he said.
Everyone went their separate ways after the match.
“Looking back, Jim and I probably should have reached out, maybe invited them to our homes for dinner some evening,” Meierhoffer said. “They might have enjoyed a home-cooked meal.”
Just think, that was nearly 50 years ago. Burnham was a successful insurance man then, and still is. Meierhoffer was then, and still is now, a success in the funeral business.
Must be something in those handball games.