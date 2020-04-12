March Madness was canceled because of COVID-19, and a number of us have had basketball fever withdrawal. As a substitute, a friend suggested a piece on the “golden days” of local high school basketball.
“You know, the mid-1970s, when Lafayette won the state championship one year, and LeBlond took the state title the next,” he said.
“Fighting Irish 3A State Champions” proclaimed the News-Press banner headline on March 7, 1976, with Hubert Beattie, John Embray and Charlie Brown leading the way. A year later, Brent Buckman, Scott Schoeneck, Jeff Salanky and Rick Dickens were the heroes for the Golden Eagles in the 2A title game.
(Not to leave anyone out, but Benton, led by Louis Kastner, Charles Mears, Rudy Mejia and Bill Tworek, won the state title in 1941).
Well, I’ll suggest that those great teams honed their skills at what I consider the REAL “golden days” of local high school basketball: The City League games at the Auditorium. Until 1978, when the rickety old structure’s heating system went out, every weekend featured a doubleheader with the four schools (Note: St. Joseph Christian had not been founded yet).
You didn’t even have to like basketball to have a good time. Kids enjoyed racing up and down the ramps that led to the different levels. Teenagers were on the hunt for members of the opposite sex (“Hey, Joe, where’s that cute girl from Benton I saw here last week? Darn, she and her friends were sitting in this row …”).
If you got a new sweater for Christmas, this was the place to wear it. After all, the whole town would see it, or so it seemed.
The basketball players were like rock stars. You knew them by the colored gym bags that came from S&M Athletics and Spector’s Sporting Goods, and part of the fun was watching for them (“Hey, there’s Johnny Burns!” “Yeah, and Tom Lemmon just came in!”). They’d wear their letter jackets and stand on the landing, talking to friends before making their way around the concourse to the dressing rooms.
Cheerleaders helped get the old place rocking. Concession stands did a brisk business in hot dogs and popcorn. The Spair brothers, Harry, Sam and Murphy, wandered around the building, selling gum, Cherry Mash bars and balloons. Don’t sit too far up in the stands, or you won’t be able to see the court through all the cigarette and cigar smoke.
Athletic talent ran in several families. Benton had the Brown brothers, Danny and Davey (their dad, Dave, had been a star in the 1940s). During one game against Central in 1967, Danny scored more points in the first half than the entire Indian team. Lafayette had the Stiles boys; Wayne was all-state in 1959, and brother Sonny and cousin Steve were all-city choices — twice — in succeeding years.
Jimmy and Johnny Cathcart helped lead Christian Brothers to the state tournament in 1970 — its final year as a school. A few seasons before, their uncle, Jesse Barbosa, and his cousin Alex Cruz had guided CB to some exciting City League wins.
Jim Curry and brother Bill were all-city selections for Central in 1964 and 1967 respectively. But the gold star for family excellence at Central would have to go to the sons of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Browne: Kurt, Byron, Dennis, Keith, Mark, Jeff and Kenny. All were City League stars at the Auditorium, and most went on to other achievements, in various sports, after graduation.
Next week: Our basketball talk continues. Did you know that St. Joseph once had a professional team? Yes, for three glorious weeks. Stay tuned.