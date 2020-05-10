Quick — What popular annual event began in 1924 with a tour of orchards in St. Joseph and Doniphan County?
Stumped? The key word here is “orchards.”
That’s right, it’s the Apple Blossom Festival. The schedule then, though, was a far cry from the event that we’ve all come to know.
That first festival attracted 75 fruit growers and dealers. “The countryside was a maze of pink and white,” the Gazette reported the next day, April 27.
A luncheon was held at Hotel Robidoux, and the growers were treated to a banquet that evening in Wathena.
It wasn’t long, however, before some of the more familiar elements fell into place. The first parade was held, and the first queen selected, two years later. That 1926 parade began near the river, traveling east on Jules Street — that’s right, east — until it reached Frederick, then proceeded to the Grand Island bridge, across the river and on to Wathena. Miss Eulalie Gabriel of Wathena was picked as the first queen.
The good times continued for a few years, then the Great Depression set in. During the early 1930s, the event returned to only a tour of the orchards. Little by little it came back, though, and the 1938 event was a showcase — a three-day affair featuring a coronation ball and dance at the City Auditorium, a parade, a separate children’s parade and a carnival.
Ah, but World War II was just around the corner, and lean times prevailed once again. The 1943 event consisted only of a children’s parade and carnival rides.
“There’s a relationship between children and apple blossoms that should not be broken,” the Gazette said in an editorial. “Public morale must be maintained.”
Maintained it was, and then bolstered. The festivals that followed in the late 1940s, continuing through the ’50s and into the early ’60s, probably represented the heyday of the event, said Ken Rosenauer, president of today’s Apple Blossom Festival. “The floats back then were elaborate,” he said, “and high school bands from across the area participated.”
As one example, the News-Press story for the 1960 event carried the headline ‘60,000 Jam Streets for Finest Festival Parade,’ and told of a record 24 floats and 41 high school bands.
Yes, you read that right. Forty-one high school bands.
Schools were dismissed early in those days for the parade, which was held on Friday afternoon. The floats and bands headed down Frederick and wound through Downtown, and afterward everyone gathered in Civic Center Park for the Sonny Myers Carnival. You could feast on cotton candy, ride the Ferris wheel and win a teddy bear for your sweetheart (assuming you hadn’t lost all your money before at the ring toss!).
The festival hit some bumps during Urban Renewal, and also in 2000 upon the death of Rosenauer’s brother, Ron, who had led the event the previous 20 years. But Ken stepped in, as did numerous Downtown and civic groups, and the festival carried on.
This year it’s COVID-19 throwing a monkey wrench into everything. But organizers still hope to hold an event that has survived some mighty challenges, including a Depression and a world war.
“Right now we’re looking at having the queen pageant around the end of May, and the parade sometime in June,” Rosenauer said. The barbecue contest, a popular feature in recent years, is still up in the air.
“We’re going to do everything we can to hold it. It’s a legacy, it’s tradition. It’s St. Joseph’s annual rite of spring,” he said.