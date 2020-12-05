Here’s today’s quiz, in honor of the holiday season:
What citywide Christmas event in St. Joseph was put on by a small neighborhood?
Here are your clues:
It was in operation from 1958 to 1968.
It was held on one street.
Decorations included a North Pole, a South Pole, a miniature train, a candy kitchen and several Santas.
It was possible to see the decorations up close, but most people saw them from their moving cars.
Got it? If not, here’s the kicker: There was a huge candy cane in each yard.
Of course: Candy Cane Lane.
“It was really cool,” said Tony Drummond, who grew up on the street. “I was 9 years old when it started, and my family and everyone else in the neighborhood participated.”
Drummond is in the insurance business and said the experience had a lasting effect on him, even extending to his job today: “You learned how to work with people.”
Candy Cane Lane was Eugene Field Avenue, which is located a block west of North 22nd Street and consists of two sections: The north part, from Sixth Avenue to Marion Street, and the south part, from Marion to Moss streets.
The idea for the lane came from Hannah Ford, who lived on the street and had seen something similar in St. Louis. The neighbors agreed a giant candy cane (made of stove pipe) should be in each yard, and different decorations on the houses would offer variety. The candy canes would be six feet long and floodlighted at night.
Residents also planned to sing carols beneath a huge, decorated pine tree and to host street parties each year for residents of the Noyes Home.
The first story on the project ran in the News-Press on Dec. 23, 1958. It called the residents of the lane “the proudest Christmas decorators in town.”
“Over the weekend some of them counted as many as 1,500 cars driving by,” the article continued. “Busy mothers report numerous phone calls asking the location, as would-be sightseers confuse the street with Gene Field Road.”
As the years went by, the articles became longer and more numerous. In 1959, in addition to five stories, there were letters in “The People’s Forum” from Ethel Kiley and Bud Mannon praising the lane; two photo displays; and an editorial proclaiming the lane as a “festive sight that will delight all.”
But troubles were looming. In 1967, thieves took two candy canes and 10 spotlights. In 1968, a large penguin was stolen from a display, with residents telling the Gazette that further vandalism could jeopardize the project.
And on Nov. 28, 1969, we got the really bad news: The News-Press announced that Candy Cane Lane would not open that year, putting an end to its 10-year run.
“A number of the residents are physically unable to carry on this fine tradition,” said Mrs. Joe Geller, chairwoman of the south part of the lane. “In addition, many of the displays were damaged by high winds last year, and replacement costs are high.”
In recent years, several homeowners have put up candy canes and other decorations, but it’s far from a unified event. For that, you have to rely on your memories — such as a Currier & Ives moment for Tony Drummond.
“I remember one night I walked outside and it was snowing,” he said. “I looked down the street and saw the lights, the cars, the snow, the giant candy canes … it was just beautiful.”