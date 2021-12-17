Growing up, I loved to read “Ripley’s Believe It or Not” in the Sunday comics. So much, in fact, that I visited the Ripley museum in Hollywood several years back.
Ripley’s stories weren’t all bizarre. Some were merely interesting, such as the one about ice cream boosting morale among U.S. troops in World War II.
Consider today’s column sort of a Ripley tribute. These were stories I ran across in the News-Press or Gazette while researching the 1950s. The headlines grabbed me, and I had to read them. Hopefully, they’ll hold your interest, too.
Jan. 5, 1952, “Married Girl, 11, Back Home.” An 11-year-old girl, Eva Dean Baggett of Chattanooga, Tennessee, came home to her mother today after nine days of marriage.
Eva falsely told officials she was 15 to marry Arvill Ott, 23. The couple honeymooned in Georgia before law enforcement caught up with them. She vowed she would return to Ott “when I’m old enough.”
We reported: “The brunette, just over four feet, said she would return Monday to her fifth-grade classes at a one-room building on Signal Mountain.”
Oct. 18, 1956, “Great Farm Changes Are Seen by 1986.” Some 800 Midland Empire farmers were told last night that by 1986 they won’t need to worry about drought.
Odom Fanning of the Midwest Research Institute, speaking at a Chamber of Commerce dinner, said in the future it will be possible to capture moisture in the air from water vapor or humidity.
We reported: “Hydroscopic material would act as a sponge and extract a certain amount of the inherent moisture. Farmers won’t be concerned with a drought problem.”
March 19, 1951, “TV Disruptions Can Lead to Police Court.” Make sure your electric razor or mixer is ground properly and not causing excessive static or noise, or you could wind up in municipal court.
Attorneys said today it is unlawful for someone using a defective electronic device to disturb the peace of a neighbor watching television.
We reported: “The man who has a sizeable investment of several hundred dollars in a TV set and finds he cannot use it could file a charge of peace disturbance against that neighbor.”
May 23, 1951, “‘Clinging Vine’ Women Passing, Mrs. Lush Says.” Women today are taking a bigger interest in economics and no longer can be the “clinging vine” type, says an official with the General Federation of Women’s Clubs.
Mrs. J.L. Lush, speaking at the YWCA, told local members of the federation that women are becoming increasingly interested in wills, estates, stocks and joint bank accounts.
We reported: “Mrs. Lush had some suggestions on ‘How to be a lady’: Never keep people waiting, never push or get out of line and write letters, particularly duty, friendship and thank-you notes.”
Jan. 19, 1951, “Man in Underwear Reports Sad Tale at Police Station.” A man clad only in his underwear showed up at Central Police Station last night.
The man told police he had spent the evening in a tavern, and when he went home his wife wouldn’t let him in. He began walking, and at Sixth and Sylvanie streets two men jumped him, took his wallet and stripped him of his clothes. Police let him sleep in a holding cell.
We reported: “The man told the same story this morning but admitted he had been drinking. Police said they would investigate and the man was sent home to face his wife.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.