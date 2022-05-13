In recent weeks we’ve discussed St. Joseph foods and food companies that once were and are no more. Included were potato chips, soda pop, bakeries and dairies.
Today let’s look at candy.
Douglas
My Aunt Mil worked for the old Douglas Candy Co. when I was a kid, and each year she would bring our family a box of “seconds” for Christmas. These were chocolates that tasted fine but because of their appearance didn’t meet standards for the retail market.
Douglas was known for its Cherry Rounder, which was similar to the Cherry Mash bar, made by the rival Chase Candy Co. “Cherry Mashes are very popular,” Aunt Mil would say, “but we think our Rounders are just as good.”
So did a lot of other people. “DOUGLAS CANDY WIDELY KNOWN,” the Gazette headline proclaimed on Dec. 19, 1926. “Probably the oldest candy company west of the Mississippi is located in St. Joseph,” the story began.
It went on to say the firm started in 1849, adding “Douglas candies are known over the whole country for their fine quality.”
The company was featured in a News-Press story in September 1953, noting it had 175 employees and a second office in Omaha. “They also produce fruits and syrups for fountain use,” we reported.
Douglas closed in 1968 when the state claimed its land at Second and Edmond streets for the new West Belt Highway. The company was paid $900,000.
Wachter’s
It’s the sort of headline that grabs your attention: “WACHTER’S, GATHERING PLACE OF YOUNG SET IN GAY ’20S, OBSERVING 71ST ANNIVERSARY.” The date was Nov. 16, 1952.
“Wachter’s made candies that were out of this world,” we reported, “and it was definitely the place to go for a soda or sundae to top off an afternoon movie date.”
The store opened at 711 Felix St., later moving to 307 N. Sixth. “The young social set,” the story said, “enjoyed sundaes which came in such enticing names as Cupid’s Kiss, Lovers Delight, Moonbeam and Niagara Falls.”
Wachter’s closed in December 1954, when the city claimed its land on North Sixth for a new municipal parking lot. “Mr. and Mrs. Wachter were unable to find another suitable location,” we reported, “and decided to retire.”
Mueller-Keller and Bell’s
Two more candy companies deserve mention: Mueller-Keller, at 609 N. Second, and Bell’s Chocolates and Bon-Bons, 110 S. Seventh St. Both were popular in the first part of the 20th century.
I’ve looked long and hard through these files and could find few news stories on either. That’s not so odd. Early fast-food chains — McDonald’s, Taco Bell and the like – also drew few stories but lots of ads. That’s how we found out about them.
“The Mueller-Keller Candy Co. have equipped themselves with the latest approved machinery in all departments,” read one ad from 1910. “You will find Bell’s Chocolates quite the best you ever tasted,” ran another, from 1909.
This last one included Bell’s telephone number: 853. Three digits, as opposed to the 10 we need today. Simpler times, indeed.
