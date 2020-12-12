The story ran on Page 3 of the Gazette on Oct. 5, 1948, under the heading, “DIES AT HOME.”
It told of a 61-year-old St. Joseph man, a retired dairyman, who died at his home on North Sixth Street “as the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”
“Coroner B.W. Tadlock said the victim’s body was found in the bathroom of his home by his wife, who was on the first floor of the house when she heard the gun. In a note to his wife, the man explained that ill health was the cause of his act.”
(Note: Identities have been omitted because the News-Press’ current policy is not to use the names of suicide victims in most instances. However, the papers of the day did carry the names).
The story included the man’s memberships, his survivors and the fact the body was at the H.O. Sidenfaden & Son mortuary.
Lest you think only men commit suicide, witness a News-Press story on April 19, 1944, headlined, “Woman, 34, Ends Life in Sugar Lake.” It told of a mother of two, “despondent over ill health and the knowledge that her husband had been ordered overseas,” who drowned in Sugar Lake.
This story ran on Page One and was more detailed. It reported that her family was staying a few days with her parents on Memorial Highway (U.S. 59), and she was missing from the house the next morning. A search party discovered her footprints in the shoulders of the highway, leading to the edge of the lake, where her body was found. Coroner H.F. Mundy ruled the death a suicide.
Back then, reporters arriving at a crime scene were given good access to information. The coroner and the police had no problem in sharing details, as they were public employees paid by taxpayers and “the public’s right to know” was taken seriously.
The practice of naming suicide victims in the News-Press and Gazette ended in the early 1960s. Old-timers tell me complaints from the public mounted, pointing out that the families in these cases were already hurt; why hurt them more? A story in 1966 reported that a man drove his car into a wall in an attempt to kill himself, but his name was not used.
Up to that time, though, the stories could be pretty dramatic, especially when the coroner shared the suicide note with the reporter. In one of the most tragic cases I’ve come across, from 1948, a 75-year-old man killed his wife and then hanged himself in their house on Mulberry Street.
A note from the husband explained that he and his wife were both in ill health and he would need to quit his job soon. He also faced an operation. In addition, neighbors said the couple had been told they would have to move, as the house had been sold.
The note read in part, “Our dear boys: I know this is tough, but please understand. We are both worn out. I love her too much to leave her here in this crippled condition. Let God do the judging. He knows all things.
“There is plenty in the bank to take care of me, and the rest is all yours. I can’t see a ray of hope for us. We are not physically able to carry on alone. God bless you.
“I have a $1,000 policy with the General American Life Insurance Company. Bye-bye. I take my chances.”
Realize that if this had occurred after 1966, the couple would have been eligible for Medicare. But there was no such program in 1948.
Makes our current health-care system look pretty good, doesn’t it?