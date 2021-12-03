I remember first hearing about it years ago and not believing it. Naw, it can’t be.
But indeed, it was.
“MANY AT KLAN PICNIC,” the front-page News-Press headline read on Sept. 15, 1923. That confirmed it. I had heard that the Ku Klux Klan held a big rally in St. Joseph years ago, and here it was, in the newspaper.
“The crowd at Lake Contrary at 3 o’clock was estimated at least 2,000,” the story said. “Several hundred Klansmen from Holt County were expected here before night, and good-sized delegations are coming from Wathena and Topeka.
“None wore their robes during the day.”
That changed a few hours later, as Klansmen in full regalia — white robes and hoods — marched Downtown. “20,000 SEE KLAN OF FOUR STATES IN PARADE HERE,” the Gazette headline proclaimed the next morning, with the subhead, “5,000 Members March Through Business District as Plane With Fiery Cross Circles Above.”
The story said the marchers carried banners which read, “100 Percent American,” “One Language, One Flag” and “Bootleggers and Gamblers, We Don’t Need You,” among others, while their automobiles displayed electronically lighted crosses on the hoods. A mass meeting also was held at the City Auditorium.
In a 1988 Timely Observations piece, Frederick W. Slater recalled the event and said the Klan’s popularity here peaked in the early 1920s. “By 1925 it had dwindled considerably, eventually falling apart,” he added.
Slater’s observations were indeed timely, as there was a move afoot to resurrect the group. “KU KLUX KLAN ORGANIZING HERE; OPPOSITION FORMING,” our banner headline proclaimed on Aug. 14, 1988. A classified ad was seeking new members and listed a local phone number. Reporter Michael McCann called it and got a message that said, in part:
“The white race is a real global minority and is on the brink of extinction. Learn the absolute truth about the Negro, the Jew and the non-white.” Another number then was given to sign up.
McCann called that number and reached a person who identified himself as J. Allen Moran. He said the Klan was especially concerned about race-mixing in St. Joseph.
Reaction to the story was swift. “They’re using the public airwaves to spread hate and prejudice,” said attorney Theodore Kranitz, a local representative of the Jewish Anti-Defamation League of B’nai B’rith. Added Ronald Ponds, vice president of the NAACP’s local chapter: “I think their views are distorted and sick.”
Many questioned the group’s right-with-God claim. “A constant theme in the Bible is God’s universal salvific will,” said the Rev. Charles Jones of St. Mary’s Parish. “He wants all people to be saved. All people.”
The Klan’s local recruiting effort faded. Soon thereafter, that classified ad was replaced by one that simply listed a post office box in Gladstone, Missouri, to contact.
“While the resurgence of the Ku Klux Klan doesn’t seem to have gotten off the ground,” columnist Charles Bayer wrote a few weeks later, “you don’t need to scratch us very deeply to uncover pockets of bigotry.”
Bayer was known for his controversial views. There may have been some agreement on this one.
