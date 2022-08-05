A resident, Brad O’Dell, was watching a TV documentary on Theodore Roosevelt recently when he noticed something interesting: Teddy was reading a copy of the St. Joseph Gazette-Herald. Perhaps Roosevelt, who was not yet president, picked it up in 1900 when he was here to deliver a speech.
Another chief executive, Harry Truman, visited St. Joseph 52 years later to speak on behalf of Adlai Stevenson, his party’s nominee for president. Truman was winding up his term and had decided not to run again.
Today I thought it might be interesting to take a look at those visits:
Teddy
Roosevelt, who was governor of New York at the time, arrived here by train at 7:30 p.m. on July 4, 1900. The News-Press that afternoon predicted that “the hero of San Juan Hill will receive one of the warmest and hardiest welcomes that can be accorded to anyone.”
Boy, did he. “THEY ALL LIKE TEDDY; TWENTY THOUSAND PEOPLE GREET HIM AT LAKE,” the Gazette-Herald headline declared the next morning. A streetcar whisked Roosevelt from Union Passenger Station to Lake Contrary, where a podium had been set up at the race track.
“Men threw their hats in the air and women waved their handkerchiefs and parasols,” we reported. “Pistols from all parts of the crowd began to bark their sharp welcome. It had grown dusk and there were no lights upon the platform, but people were able to distinguish the tall form of the rough rider.”
And what of the speech? It was focused on responsibility. “Your prosperity here in St. Joseph is due to your energy and enterprise,” he told the crowd. “A man must work for himself if he wishes to become prosperous. He cannot be carried.”
Afterward, there was a reception at the Lotus Club, then Roosevelt was taken back to the station to board a train for Quincy, Illinois. As he left, a band played “Hot Time in the Old Town Tonight,” and supporters danced on the platform, “a combination of a cake walk, a jig and a two-step.”
Harry
Truman arrived here by train the evening of Oct. 8, 1952, and delivered an old-fashioned whistle-stop address from the rear platform. While he had friends in St. Joseph and had visited on occasion, this was his only official appearance as president.
That afternoon, the News-Press had predicted that the chief executive would say Gen. Dwight Eisenhower, the Republican nominee for president, was not fit for the job. Well, that was part of it. More than anything, though, Truman praised the Democrats’ recent accomplishments and said a vote for Stevenson would continue the trend.
“American farmers have stepped up farm output by 50% in 30 years,” he said. “No longer do the farmers have 15-cent corn and 3-cent hogs.
“But we remember those days,” he added, making reference to what he called “the Hoover farm depression.”
“If you want to go back to that, vote Republican.”
He praised Stevenson, Stuart Symington, who was running for senator, and gubernatorial candidate Phil Donnelly, telling the crowd of 10,000, “We have one of the best tickets the Democratic party has ever presented.
“When you go to the polls on Nov. 4, put an ‘X’ in the circle at the top of the Democratic heading. Then you can sleep that night.”
Coming up: A few weeks before Truman’s visit, Eisenhower dropped by and gave an address at the train station. Eight years later, Richard Nixon spoke to 10,000 people in Civic Center Park. We’ll look at those events in the future.
