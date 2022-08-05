A resident, Brad O’Dell, was watching a TV documentary on Theodore Roosevelt recently when he noticed something interesting: Teddy was reading a copy of the St. Joseph Gazette-Herald. Perhaps Roosevelt, who was not yet president, picked it up in 1900 when he was here to deliver a speech.

Another chief executive, Harry Truman, visited St. Joseph 52 years later to speak on behalf of Adlai Stevenson, his party’s nominee for president. Truman was winding up his term and had decided not to run again.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.