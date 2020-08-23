‘Easy Win for School Bonds’
‘School Levy Passes by 5-3 Margin’
‘St. Joseph Votes School Bonds by 8 to 1 Majority’
‘School Levy Approved by 7 to 1 Vote’
No, these are not wishful-thinking scenarios of school officials planning their next levy increase or bond proposal. These are actual headlines from the News-Press and the Gazette over the years.
It may be hard for younger or newer residents to realize, but there was a time when school proposals passed fairly easily in St. Joseph. And to many older folks, it doesn’t seem like that long ago.
“When I was there, passage of those issues was almost automatic,” recalled Don Trout, a teacher, coach and administrator who served the district from 1955 to 1983. “Maybe not automatic, but close.”
One of those issues may have been in April 1967, the ‘5-3 Margin’ cited above. The school district sought a new $3.28 levy — including a 30-cent increase — and it drew 5,054 votes for and 2,956 against.
“George L. Blackwell, superintendent of schools, said the margin of victory probably was the smallest in recent years for the district,” the Gazette reported the next morning.
5 to 3? The smallest?
Geez.
But maybe Blackwell was thinking of the election six years before, the ‘7 to 1 Vote.’ That was to continue a $1.20 levy for general operations, part of the district’s total $2.72 levy on each $100 valuation.
Just one precinct — C of the 7th Ward — failed to give the proposal a majority. District-wide, only 508 voters cast “no” votes.
“Passage of the issue continued the long period of public support of the school system, which has not lost a levy or bond election in about 30 years,” the Gazette reported the next day, March 8, 1961.
So what was the secret?
“I think a lot of it had to do with the fact that George Blackwell was there for 25 years,” Trout said. “And when he retired, Gerald Troester came on as superintendent, and he was there 19 years.”
All those years of service, plus the public’s satisfaction with the schools, tend to build trust. If George Blackwell said a levy increase was needed, well, it probably was.
“Longevity, continuity … those things are important,” Trout added.
Another factor was that district officials were involved in the community.
“At one time, there were 10 school administrators in the Lions Club,” Trout said. “Now there are none. It’s kind of sad.”
But go further back, and you’ll discover that school levy and bond successes in St. Joseph predate even Blackwell and Troester. That 8-1 majority, for instance, occurred in 1928.
It was a $2.1 million bond issue to construct new buildings and make other improvements. The News-Press story the next day noted that Webster and Everett schools were getting new buildings, and improvements would allow Benton, Lafayette and Douglas high schools to open their doors to seventh- and eighth-graders (Douglas educated Black students at the time).
The story also made mention of the new Central High School “in the eastern residential area,” saying it most likely would remain for the upper grades only. Officials were studying sites around town for new schools, and those would be announced soon.
“It was a splendid thing and will advertise St. Joseph as a most progressive town,” J.S. Lucas, school board president, said of the bond passage.
Trout has fond memories of his years with the school district.
“I was fortunate to work with a lot of good people,” he says. “There are still good people now, but it’s a different time.”