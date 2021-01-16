“A veritable palace of splendor.”
“The last word in architecture.”
“A true thing of beauty.”
It’s hard to believe such superlatives were used in one issue to describe the new structure Downtown, but that’s how the Gazette waxed poetic on June 19, 1927, regarding the Missouri Theater.
“The more large buildings and big enterprises we can get in St. Joseph, the further we will develop,” said Mayor Louis Stigall. “The new Missouri Theater is a welcome addition to the city.”
This column, however, is not designed to extol the virtues of the Missouri Theater — which you can see for yourself by attending a performance there — but rather to discuss the myriad of smaller movie houses placed strategically in the city at the time:
There was the Regal, on St. Joseph Avenue, serving residents of the North Side; the Rialto, on Illinois Avenue, serving the South Side; the Olive (later the Plaza), on Olive Street in Goosetown; and the Rivoli (later the Uptown), in the current Lehr Construction building on Frederick, serving the area northeast of Downtown.
My mom grew up in the South Park area, and their theater was the Hickory, on South 11th Street. She and her friends went there regularly.
“Most people couldn’t afford to take the bus Downtown all the time,” I remember her telling me. “We girls loved the Hickory. It was our place.”
Granted, the Missouri Theater wasn’t the only “place” Downtown when it opened. Movie theaters there went back to the silent screen era, and had included the Bijou, Colonial, Crystal and Lyceum. At the time the Missouri opened, the top movie palaces were the Orpheum, the Jo and the Electric.
Those theaters reigned supreme until the Trail opened in 1951 on South Ninth Street. “Father’s Little Dividend,” starring Spencer Tracy and Elizabeth Taylor, was the opening film on that first night, May 4.
“Mayor Stanley Dale spoke, and flowers were given to the ladies,” the Gazette reported. “A color scheme of light green and red is carried out in the interior, as well as in the modern design of the building’s exterior.”
The Trail remained the new kid on the block until the Fox Theater opened in East Hills Shopping Center in 1965. “The Sons of Katie Elder,” starring Dean Martin and Jeremy Slate, was the opening film, and Slate was on hand for the premiere.
While the Fox was the first theater here located in a shopping center, the Hillcrest 4, which opened on Christmas Day 1969 just south of the mall, was the first multi-screen complex.
“A mix of four different films with appeal to different age groups permits adults to attend a picture with adult appeal, while their children attend a movie more to their liking,” the Gazette reported. The first four films were “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” “The Reivers,” “This Is My Alaska” and “Marlowe.”
Not long ago, I was thinking of a day in the summer of 1959, when I and my cousins went to see the Vincent Price thriller, “House on Haunted Hill.” I was wondering, “Just where was that playing?” and did some research.
The movie opened in May at the Electric, then moved to the Belt Drive-In. It began its second run at the Regal in late August, finally winding up at the Plaza in early September. Our family had a lot of ties to the North Side, so I’m sure we went to the Regal. The movie scared us kids to death.
Odd, there are so many more types and sources of entertainment today, yet those days seemed more fun.