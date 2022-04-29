In the last couple of weeks, we’ve examined companies that once produced food here. Included was the Rainbo bakery, a large concern at 23rd and Frederick that specialized in bread and rolls.
Folks have reminded me, though, that Rainbo was only one of several bakeries that dotted the city’s landscape. Let’s continue our look:
Vavra Bakery
Our family’s first home was at 16th and Sycamore streets. Just as small grocery stores served different neighborhoods back then, Vavra, at 12th and Sycamore, satisfied the collective sweet tooth in the South Park area.
I remember Dad and I walking the four blocks down Sycamore to buy cinnamon rolls, cream puffs and doughnuts. We weren’t alone.
“Vavra’s was the hub of the neighborhood,” recalled Marcia Hart Pearl, who grew up on South 11th Street, just around the corner. “It was the best smell ever, coming down the alley.
“Our family bought fresh bread and all their pastries. And lots of penny candy.”
The bakery was featured regularly in “Shopping with Sue,” a News-Press column that ran weekly in the 1940s and ‘50s. “For the perfect party touch, serve your family and friends a delicious cake,” we wrote in 1949. “Vavra’s cakes are made from pure creamery butter and the finest of ingredients.”
Burnstein Bakery
One of the oldest bakeries in St. Joseph, Burnstein was established in 1904 at 817 S. Eighth St., when Aaron Burnstein emigrated here from Russia (“Makers of Russian Rye,” their ads stated).
The business was acquired by Earle Carper and John Kapp in 1962, but then reacquired in 1979 by Nell and Marcia Burnstein, descendants of the original owners, and moved to 2601 Lafayette.
“Wholesale customers include convenience stores, delicatessens, St. Joseph Hospital, a pizza shop and a service station,” we reported in 1983. “Specialties include onion rolls and pumpernickel bread.”
Bee-Wayne Bakery
Perhaps the best-known of all St. Joseph bakeries, Bee-Wayne’s was started by Wayne and Bee Justice in 1946 at 26th and Mitchell. In 1953, they opened a new shop at 22nd and Charles.
The bakery flourished for years, attracting customers from all parts of town. In 1979, the couple retired and sold the business. But like the Burnstein family, Bee and Wayne discovered that baking was in their blood – and bought the store back six years later.
“We offer everything from bread rolls to cakes, from doughnuts to croissants,” Wayne told us in 1985. “And if we don’t have it, we can make it.”
Federal Bakery
Listen to people talk about Downtown’s glory days, and you’ll hear repeated references to the great aroma coming from the Federal Bakery at Seventh and Felix.
The bakery actually started in 1919 at Fifth and Edmond, moving to Felix in 1940. As time went on, other tenants of that building included Mannschreck’s, on the Seventh Street side, and Everett’s Shoes, on Felix.
A 1962 ad proclaimed Federal Bakery specials: Cookies for one cent, a dozen apple fritters for 49 cents and a large angel food cake for 39 cents.
A cookie for a penny? What a deal. And you got that wonderful aroma as a bonus.
