No matter what weather comes along in these last 48 hours before Valentine’s Day, it probably won’t be as bad as what we experienced in 1978.
That was the year that a foot of snow fell on Feb. 13, canceling events and changing plans for a lot of us on the Big Day. I remember walking through the snow to meet a date, as driving anywhere was virtually impossible.
“Literally everyone and everything was dependent on the snowplows to free them from the shackles of the storm,” the Gazette reported. Added Mayor Bill Bennett: “This is something that happens once every 20 years … I hope.”
Bob and Marcie Thedinger had the right idea, Carol Stout reported. The Thedingers threw a Valentine’s party at their home on Saturday evening — 24 hours before the storm began.
“Guests were first greeted by a sleigh piled high with Valentines, hearts and cherubs,” she wrote in her weekly society column, “On the Scene with Carol.” “Inside, the lights were low, the fire glowed and the convivial group was treated to an evening of good food and good company.”
But Valentine’s Day news did not start and stop with 1978. Here are some other items from the News-Press and Gazette files:
— In 1951, Townsend & Wall had a great idea for gents trying to woo their ladies. “Let a HANKIE tell the story,” an ad proclaimed. “Have a heart for Valentine’s Day, a heart that reveals your feelings when folded, that shows a gay-hearted posie pattern when opened. She’ll love you for the sweet appropriate sentiment.”
The cost? 29 cents.
— If there’s no human sweetheart in your life, maybe there’s a Fido or a Morris. “Pet owners have been buying everything from candy hearts to nightshirts,” we reported in 1985. “Other popular accessories are doggie leggings, cat sweaters and gold collars.”
Said Gloria Lissner of Fido’s Famous Co. in Manhattan: “What’s one day to remember and love your pet when your pet shows his or her love for you 365 days a year?”
— In 1953, Mrs. Nebraska Valentine, a school teacher in Baughman, Kentucky, received a Valentine from Valentine, Nebraska.
Confused? Friends arranged a special greeting for her and sent it to the post office in Valentine, where officials mailed it back with the town’s heart-shaped postmark. The Valentine post office has provided this service for years, and in 1953 postmarked and mailed back nearly 4,000 Valentines from around the world.
— It’s 1968. Sending a Valentine to your soldier in Vietnam will cost 6 cents this year, Postmaster Dave Hoverson pointed out. This is the new first-class rate that provides jet air service for mail destined for more than 250 miles away.
“Mr. Hoverson said the postal rate increases effective on Jan. 7 did away with the 4-cent rate for the unsealed card,” we reported.
— “Valentines Not Always “Lovey-Dovey” our headline proclaimed in 1973. Some missives, known as “penny dreadfuls” because they originally cost a penny to send, were surly and insulting.
Here’s an example: “I’ll treat you with scorn/whenever I pass/you deceitful, oily-tongued/snake in the grass.” They first appeared in the 1890s, said Sally Hopkins, director of the Hallmark Cards Historical Collection. “Perhaps it was a reaction to the stuffy Victorian era,” she added.
Perhaps. But they still draw a laugh today.
