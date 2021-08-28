Years ago, the News-Press ran a “Turning Back the Pages” column, but it was nothing like this one. We took the current date and, using short, one-sentence summaries, wrote about events that had occurred 10, 25 and 40 years before.
I loved the column, and just for today, we’re going to expand upon that old format. Let’s recall events from today’s date, Aug. 28, in 2011, 1996 and 1981. Here we go:
Aug. 28, 2011
The St. Jo Frontier Casino plans to reopen Oct. 1 after being closed since June 27 due to flooding from the Missouri River. “We hope to start rebuilding in a few days,” manager Craig Travers told reporter Jenn Hall. The river, which has been as high as 29.97 feet this summer, is expected to fall below 25 feet next week.
Booths, food vendors and rock bands drew hundreds of people Downtown for FloodFest 2011, a fundraiser for the Red Cross. “This is Day 62 that some people have been out of their homes,” said Vickie Pike, who organized the event with Janis Consolver.
A new group, New Beginnings Singles, is hosting monthly dances at the Eagles Lodge. The most recent dance attracted 50 people ranging in age from early 30s to late 60s, organizers Georgeanna Couldry and Debbie Saliger said.
In a letter to the editor, Ben Pecora called on the government to spend less on foreign aid. “Are you tired of sending money to these oil-rich countries and those who place high tariffs on our goods?” he asked. “We must learn to care for our own people.”
Aug. 28, 1996
Gerald Brock, Herb Spindler and Marion Davis were among those testifying at a Public Service Commission hearing on a proposal to increase gas rates by 13 percent. The session at City Hall drew more than 75 residents, Jay Eastlick reported. “My monthly gas bill three years ago was $42,” Brock told the group. “Now it’s over $70.”
Joe Mazur, Chamber of Commerce chairman, has named Wire Rope’s Jack Barclay to lead a search for Bill Bassitt’s replacement. Bassitt is leaving his president’s post here to take a position with the Chamber of Commerce in Detroit.
Two high schools, Platte County and Cameron, will join the Midland Empire Conference this fall, sports writer Jeff Gelski reported. Current teams are Benton, Lafayette, Savannah, Chillicothe and Maryville. Benton activities coordinator Terry Pierce said Smithville also has been invited to join.
The St. Jo Frontier Casino reminded the public of its boarding times: Every two hours, from 8 a.m. to midnight. The casino travels the Missouri River each session.
Aug. 28, 1981
The St. Joseph School District has no plans to offer religion classes this fall, Nancy Gaarder reported. The statement came after the Jefferson City district indicated it would offer such classes. “A very thorough study of comparing religions is the responsibility of the church,” local superintendent Gerald Troester said.
Former Missouri Western quarterback Mike Solomon has been released by the Kansas City Chiefs, as Coach Marv Levy has decided to go with Bill Kenney and Steve Fuller at QB this season. But Solomon is not giving up. “I’m going to try to stay in football,” he told sports writer Dan Caesar. “I’m just not sure where.”
The rapid spread of the shopping mall seems to be slowing, Merrill Chilcote wrote in a Timely Observations piece. While East Hills appears healthy, major investors have pulled out of shopping centers in other cities. “A gradual but modest return to the downtowns of America is envisioned by many planners,” he wrote.
Forty years ago, eh? Those planners were right, up to a point. Shame their crystal balls didn’t show an internet.
