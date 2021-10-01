Last week we talked about a move by President Harry Truman that proved popular and effective: the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki to end World War II. Today’s topic deals with a Truman action that may have been effective — but popular? Hardly.
It was the firing of Gen. Douglas MacArthur as supreme commander of U.S. and U.N. forces in Korea and Japan, and it occurred on April 11, 1951. America had been involved in the Korean conflict for 10 months by then.
The Gazette headline that morning said it all: “GEN. M’ARTHUR RELIEVED: Truman Fires Veteran Officer from All Posts.” The president said he had concluded that MacArthur “is unable to give his wholehearted support” to the United States and United Nations policies.
First and foremost, among those policies was containing the war within Korea. The president had received reports that MacArthur was threatening to attack China. Should that occur, many believed Russia would jump into the fray.
“Our aim is to avoid the spread of the conflict,” Truman said that evening in a nationwide TV and radio broadcast. MacArthur’s policies in Asia, he added, “carried the grave risk of a third world war.”
The reaction was loud and swift. “G.O.P Threatens Impeachments for MacArthur Ouster” the News-Press headline read, with House Republican leader Joseph Martin saying a congressional investigation would be requested, followed by “possible impeachments” of the president and Secretary of State Dean Acheson.
“Majority Favors General,” another headline proclaimed. “Opinions expressed in calls to newspaper offices,” the story said, “ranged up to demands that the president be shot or hanged.”
Yet another story dealt with local reactions. On-street interviews were conducted with St. Joseph residents Carlyle Hadley, Robert Thompson, J.B. Buller, Herman Herring, Willis Judah, Carlton Schirmer and Gregory Miller. Some favored MacArthur, but the majority said they needed more information before deciding.
So who was on Truman’s side? This newspaper, for one.
“President Truman was forced, by General MacArthur’s persistent refusal to follow orders, to relieve him of his command,” we said in an editorial. “If General MacArthur was in disagreement, he could have asked to be relieved. He did not have to be disobedient.”
MacArthur returned to America on April 19, received a hero’s welcome and addressed a joint session of Congress. “He rejected the argument that to use greater force against Communist China would mean spreading the war,” the News-Press reported, adding that the general also rejected the notion that Russia would join in the fight.
In his address, MacArthur recalled the ballad, “Old Soldiers Never Die.” “Like the old soldier of that ballad. I now close my military career and just fade away,” he said.
One person familiar with MacArthur is Lloyd Pasley, the city’s retired interim police chief. Pasley, now 89, talks proudly of being selected to take part in that famous atomic bomb test in April 1952 in Yucca Flat, Nevada. It marked the first time a nuclear bomb test had been broadcast nationwide on TV.
A couple of years before that, though, he had served under MacArthur in Korea.
Pasley and his 5th Marines unit had just beaten back the North Koreans at Inchon, and tanks, trucks, crew and infantry were scattered across a field. MacArthur came upon the scene, stopped on a culvert and said, “This is the way I like to see our enemy.” He and his entourage then headed back.
“It wasn’t five minutes when our unit flushed nine enemy soldiers from the culvert where the general had been standing. It makes you think what might have been …” said Pasley, who also fought Chinese troops at the Chosin Reservoir.
