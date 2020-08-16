A few weeks ago I had a medical emergency — maybe not that unusual for a guy with a heart problem — and called 911. In the ambulance before we left for the hospital, a paramedic named Shane performed a couple of medical procedures on me that most likely saved my life.
Thank you, Shane.
A couple of days later, while lying in my hospital bed, it struck me how lucky we are to have such an ambulance system in St. Joseph, outfitted with the most modern, life-saving equipment possible. And, as my mind tends to do sometimes, I thought, boy, I bet it wasn’t like this in the old days …
Or was it? Well, let’s take a look, starting with the days after World War II.
Back then, every funeral home in town had an ambulance, and each sent their vehicles to emergencies. “So you might get an ambulance from H.O. Sidenfaden and another from Heaton-Bowman showing up at a traffic accident where only one person was hurt,” says Mike Meierhoffer of Meierhoffer Funeral Home and Crematory. “There was no coordination.”
Meierhoffer’s family was associated with Meierhoffer-Fleeman Funeral Home at the time. Mike was just a lad, but he recalls that ambulance trips cost $7, or $14 if it was an emergency. “There was a resuscitator in there, but nothing else as far as life-saving equipment,” he adds.
Fast-forward about 20 years. The funeral homes have gotten out of the ambulance business, except for Rupp’s, which is the main competitor to Ray and Larry’s. “John Rupp was a major figure in the South Side,” recalls Bob Waldrop, former Gazette managing editor who at the time was City Hall reporter. “If there was an accident there, chances are good his ambulance would get it.”
But John Rupp was getting older, and decided to drop the service in the early 1970s. That opened the door for the Metro Ambulance Service to serve as Ray and Larry’s major rival. And they indeed were rivals.
There was talk of one firm sending the other to a wrong address so it could answer the call. Another report had “paramedics” (using the term loosely) arriving at the scene after coming straight from a bar. One company discovered that sugar had been poured into their gas tanks — hmm, who do you think was suspected?
It all came to a head in 1971, when Metro filed a $150,000 lawsuit against Ray and Larry’s, charging that one of the latter’s employees fired shots at the Metro office. Later that year, a jury found that Ray and Larry’s indeed was liable, but awarded Metro only $6 in damages.
Things changed dramatically after that. The city purchased three ambulances in 1972 and signed a contract with Sisters’ Hospital to operate them. “Some city firemen have taken special medical training to qualify them to man the ambulances,” Waldrop wrote in the Gazette.
From then, it was only a matter of time before Methodist Hospital wanted a piece of the action. “That led to talks between the two hospitals, which in time led to the merger of the institutions,” Meierhoffer recalls. “It all started with talks about the ambulances.”
Today, the ambulance service is called Buchanan County EMS and is funded by taxpayer dollars. Waldrop praises the system.
“The way our ambulances are equipped, they’re like a mobile ER (emergency room),” he says. “We’re fortunate to have them.”