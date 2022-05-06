Did you ever write something, then come back a week or so later and say, “Wait a minute. How could I have said THAT?”
Such was the case recently, when, in discussing St. Joseph companies that used to make ice cream, I wrote ”Ozenberger’s, of course.”
Why “of course?” That implies there’s no other possibility. On the contrary, I just as easily could have said, “Meadow Gold, of course.” Or “Norton, of course.” Or “Phil-Up, of course.” Dairies were that numerous around here 70 years ago or so.
Let’s look at a few:
Phil-Up
Phil-Up was our family’s favorite place for ice cream when I was a kid. Perhaps that’s because it was located at 10th and Mitchell and we lived in that area. More likely, though, it’s because their ice cream was so good.
“Boy, oh boy, if you’ve forgotten what really GOOD ice cream tastes like, bring the family to PHIL-UP ICE CREAM,” an ad from 1961 stated. This was back when the newspapers tended to focus on city, county and police news, and most information on retail businesses came from the ads.
That’s how we learned, for instance, that Phil-Up was open every day in the winter, that malts were their specialty and that you could get a 3-gallon can of vanilla ice cream for $4.20.
That’s also how we learned of their final days: “Closeout sale, 40 percent off.” The date was Oct. 30, 1967.
Norton
Had the Norton Ice Cream Co. stayed in business, it would be celebrating its centennial this year. The company was founded in 1922 by Eugene Morin and Lee Mallon, setting up shop at 1805 Garfield Ave.
Norton was one of the News-Press and Gazette’s best advertisers. “Norton Ice Cream is characterized by its smooth texture and pure vanilla flavor,” the company declared in 1931. “Treat yourself to the best – The cream of the town!” the ads exclaimed in 1959.
Norton also boasted that its ice cream was served at the soda fountains at Herman’s Drugs — and there were Herman’s outlets all over town.
The company was sold to Western Dairy in 1965. George Fenner, Western’s vice president, said the plant on Garfield would be closed.
Meadow Gold
The June 13, 1987, headline surely disturbed many residents: “MEADOW GOLD ABANDONS HOME DELIVERY.”
Reporter Preston Filbert wrote that the dairy was ending its retail service, and the elderly, especially, would be affected. “They don’t have cars and they can’t get out,” delivery man Ron George said of the people on his route.
It was the end of one of St. Joseph’s oldest and best-known dairies. Meadow Gold was part of the Blue Valley Creamery Co., which Huston Wyeth established at 113 Jules St. in the early 1900s. Blue Valley was purchased by Beatrice Foods in 1939.
“There were others,” recalled Ken Korell, a Lafayette High graduate who designed grocery ads for Affiliated Foods. “Weisenborn Dairy, Justrite, Hy-Klas, Adams Dairy. Those are just four I remember.”
Add it all up, and it’s easy to envision St. Joseph in, say, the 1950s, as a city overrun with ice cream products.
I can think of worse things.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.