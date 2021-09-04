Not long ago, I was wanting some information on the locations used in filming “Casablanca,” the old movie starring Humphrey Bogart. What did I do? Got on the internet and checked out sites like IMDB, Wikipedia and rogerebert.com.
It struck me: What would I have done in 1970 to find this information? Oh, probably checked a friend’s encyclopedia. And that would have held true for 1980 or 1990, too.
The internet has so infiltrated our lives that it’s difficult sometimes to remember how we managed before it came along. Let’s see how this newspaper covered those early days:
Scholars will tell you that the World Wide Web, as we called it then, had its origins in the late 1960s, when several government computers were linked in an effort to exchange information. But most of us didn’t hear about it until some 25 years later, and the first big feature in the News-Press appeared in October 1994.
Reporter Tim Janulewicz pointed out that web access at the time was limited to universities and libraries, and Missouri Western was the local connection. “It’s been one of the most transformational things in my life,” said creative writing professor John Gilgun, who belonged to a network of 200 faculty members around the world.
“You’re not alone anymore. I have a thought and — click — it is out there,” he said.
Public demand for the usage was growing, said Mark Mabe, the director of Western’s computer center, adding “the number of calls I am receiving from businesses and individuals continues to rise.”
Let’s advance the calendar a couple of years. Many of those businesses and individuals have been able to log on, even folks in rural areas. “Hooking up the Heartland” was the headline on a September 1996 story written by Mike Jones.
Since the internet moved across telephone lines, the key was in connecting remote areas while avoiding long-distance charges. Sprint was now offering toll-free service for a small fee, and M&S Computers in Maryville had the servers that formed the gateway.
“We’ve put on 100 customers just since May,” M&S owner Troy Slagle told Jones. “People on the exchanges at Fairfax, Mound City, Craig, Tarkio and Forest City have access now.”
All well and good. And as the months passed, more people acquired service, and more companies and agencies put up web pages. What started out as a little system offering email was expanding to provide information of all types.
But could it go too far? “Extreme Web Usage Can Ruin Relationships” was the headline on a story written by Lifestyles reporter Colleen Dorsey in September 1999. She used the example of a wife chatting with an anonymous gentleman online, while down the hall, her husband traded stocks on his own computer.
Don’t snicker. Local social worker Susan Droe-Punzo had counseled a couple just like them. “It was a case of, if you can do it, I’ll do it,” she said.
A lot has changed in the past 22 years, notes Dorsey, who now goes by Colleen Michele Jones and is a reporter at the St. Augustine Record in Florida. “Now we have the convenience of doing almost anything online, be it shopping, banking or booking our next vacation,” she says.
“But there is a tradeoff in interpersonal contact. My teenaged son, for example, prefers to communicate with his friends almost exclusively online, through ‘chat’ video and social media.”
I didn’t do any chats on my “Casablanca” quest. Still, I learned the movie was filmed at a hotel in Flagstaff, Arizona; an airport in Van Nuys, California; and on 12 different sound stages in Hollywood.
How many of my friends have encyclopedias these days, anyway?
